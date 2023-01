We pit the Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek against the new Kia Telluride X-Line to see which we prefer. Both Rock Creek and X-Line add some utility and off-road gear, but is either any good? Nissan also pushes its Rock Creek as a mid-trim model, while Kia has the Telluride sit firmly in luxury territory in Canada. So how do the prices stack up between the Pathfinder and Telluride?