TRUCK WARS! WHICH KEY Would YOU Take If You COULDN'T SELL IT And Had To Drive It For The Next 5 YEARS? Loaded Ford Bronco Or Lightning.

Agent001 submitted on 7/24/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:36:19 AM

Views : 606 | Category: Reviews | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Hope all of you are enjoying the weekend and are spying some great rides and blue skying your next vehicle moves.

WAIT, you all don't do that 24x7 like US?

TELL THE TRUTH... ;)

It's safe to assume most of you here in the USA have seen the new Ford Bronco out and about and at least some have seen the new Lightning EV pickup.

Our question is SIMPLE...

If you could have one or the other FOR FREE but you had to drive it as your daily for 5 years and you could NOT flip it for quick cash WHICH key would be coming home with YOU?

Loaded Ford BRONCO or LIGHTNING EV?







TRUCK WARS! WHICH KEY Would YOU Take If You COULDN'T SELL IT And Had To Drive It For The Next 5 YEARS? Loaded Ford Bronco Or Lightning.

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)