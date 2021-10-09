TRUCK WARS! WHO Has The BEST LOOKING PICKUP Interior Now That Chevy Has FINALLY Stepped Up With Something That Brings Them BACK Into The GAME. CHEVY, FORD, RAM?

I have one simple rule when it comes to my vehicle purchases. I don't care what the BRAND NAME is, I only buy the BEST product for me at the time.



You know when it comes to pickups, my last few purchases have been F-150's when I want a pickup.



But this hotly contested market no one can stand still. Just look at RAM sales after they showed their beautiful, large screen interior.



The Ford upgrades theirs with the 2021 and just last night we saw the new Chevy Silverado ZR2.



And from my vantage point, what USED TO BE an EASY choice has now become more difficult.



So let's have you all make the decision.



WHICH pickup has the BEST looking interior? Chevy, Ford or RAM?



RAM?







Ford F-150







Chevy Silverado







But before you do I'll stir things up. It's been a LONG time since I've thought the GM products were even IN the game. But right now at first glance, on LOOKS ALONE, I'll give the advantage to the new ZR2.





