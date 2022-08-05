TRUCK WARS! Which Would You? NEW Defender, Bronco, Jeep OR ROLL THE DICE On The NEW Kid On The Block, Ineos Grenadier?

By February, more than 15,000 potential customers were said to have reserved one of the 'back to basic' 4X4s.



Ineos Automotive estimates that it will sell around 6,000 Grenadiers annual in the UK once assembly at the new Hambach factory - which resides on the French-German border - reaches full capacity.



It says sales to customers here will be skewed towards commercial variants over the five-door passenger SUV.



Me personally? I think I roll the dice and get the Gernadier.



How about YOU?











