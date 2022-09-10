TRUE OR FALSE? Will Electric Car Adoption HURT Used Car Prices Like People Like Cathy Wood PREDICT?

Agent001 submitted on 10/9/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:47:19 PM
Is this TRUE or FALSE?Given the accelerated consumer preference shift toward electric vehicles, used car prices and the residual value of all gas powered autos are likely to plummet, causing serious losses in the $1 trillion auto debt market. https://t.co/cyLLGl1gWI— Cathie Wood (@CathieDWood) October 10, 2022
