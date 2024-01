In tonight's victory speech in New Hampshire Donald Trump said near the end "I made a pledge to your state. You have the highest energy costs in the country. In the first year they're going to be reduced by FIFTY-PERCENT."



You'll hear it at 17:50 in.



Our question is, if he wins will he DELIVER on that pledge?









TRUMP: "Victory Speech New Hampshire!" ????#NewHampshirePrimary pic.twitter.com/rD1LOoikYL — UNITED STATES OF AMERICA ???? (@USA2224) January 24, 2024