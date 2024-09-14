TRUTH Or FICTION? On WHAT Planet Do People Live On, Who Think It's Unrealistic For Eric Trump To Have Paid $130, To Fill Up A Cadillac Escalade ESV?

Eric Trump's $130 expenditure to fill up a 28.5-gallon tank on an Escalade ESV in Florida can be justified by several factors that align with current market conditions and vehicle specifications:



Given these considerations, paying $130 for a full tank in an Escalade ESV isn't implausible. If we calculate with a high-end premium fuel price of around $4.50 per gallon, including service fees, the cost for 28.5 gallons would approach $128.25 before taxes, making $130 quite feasible, especially if filled at a premium full-service station in an upscale area of Florida. This scenario reflects not just the cost of fuel but also the luxury and convenience associated with both the vehicle and the service provided.



And we wonder why so many people make the wrong decisions when they buy cars. The really aren't in touch with reality or do their homework before they speak.



So do you think he was being honest or he embellished his story?













Eric Trump: It cost me $130 to fill up my SUV two days ago. People can’t afford life anymore

