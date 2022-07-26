TVR Electric Sports Car In The Works - Griffith EV To Arrive In 2024

It has been five years since British sports car manufacturer TVR revealed its all-new Griffith and the model still isn’t in production. New information points to the fact that it never will, at least not with internal combustion power under the hood. According to Autocar, TVR recently announced that the Griffith (pictured) would eventually make it to production, not with ICE under its elongated hood but as an electric vehicle. Apparently, it will be one of several new fully-electric sports cars coming from this brand, although no information on additional models was shared. TVR says it didn’t start production of the Griffith in 2019 as planned because it first needed to renovate its factory in in the Welsh town of Ebbw Vale. Lack of funds may also have played a part in the delay, but now the company says it has secured an investment from a South American company called Ensorcia.



