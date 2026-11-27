The unlikely revival of TVR is taking shape, after its new owner, the MOTV Group (formerly Charge Holdings), announced that it’s taken full control of TVR Automotive and outlined its plans to put the Griffith into production, with involvement from Lotus.

In late 2025, we first learned that TVR Automotive, a new iteration of the brand first founded in 2013, had become a subsidiary of Charge Holdings, which you won’t have heard of. However, the name Charge Cars might ring a bell. It created an electric reimagining of the iconic 1967 Ford Mustang and collapsed in July 2024, before being revived by its new owners.

TVR Automotive is to be based at Factory 3 in Lotus’s Hethel Performance Hub in Norfolk. The brand will be able to access Lotus development facilities, which will include Hethel’s famous test track.