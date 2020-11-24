TWEET WARS! Jake Tapper Vs. Ivanka Trump Battle Who Gets The CREDIT For Lower Emissions? WHO Schools WHO?

Welcome to Auto Spies TWEET WARS! Where YOU render a verdict on the winner/loser of a tweet battle.



Up today is CNN's Jake Tapper vs. Ivanka Trump



Check out the tweets below and let us know WHO SCHOOLED WHO?



One disclaimer for reference is Ivanka is referencing PRE-pandemic data (2019)



"This is largely because of the pandemic and the economic catastrophe it wrought. 'The biggest drop in emissions this year came from the transportation sector, where emissions fell 14 percent, dragged down by a steep drop in air travel and automobile trips,'" Tapper tweeted.



Ivanka Trump fired back by pointing to carbon dioxide emissions in 2019 "were the lowest they have been since 1992" and that per capita emissions were lower "than they’ve been at any time since at least 1950."

This is largely because of the pandemic and the economic catastrophe it wrought. “The biggest drop in emissions this year came from the transportation sector, where emissions fell 14 percent, dragged down by a steep drop in air travel and automobile trips.” https://t.co/FTgyAliz2M — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 24, 2020



