TWO Democrats Who Are PRO Defund The Police Movement Are Victims Of CARJACKING Within HOURS Of Each Other. Maybe The Mental Help People Should Pay THEM A Visit?

Two Democrats who supported police reforms in Philadelphia and Chicago were both carjacked just hours apart from each other.



Democratic Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon, 62, was robbed at gun point in Philadelphia's FDR Park on Wednesday afternoon, 16 hours after Illinois State Senator Kimberly Lightford, 53, and her husband, Eric McKennie, were also carjacked on Tuesday night in a suburb 20 minutes outside of Chicago.



Both women supported police reform policies last year following the Black Lives Matter movement, with both co-sponsoring a bill in their respective offices to allow mental health specialists to be dispatched as first responders instead of police officers.



We wonder if after these scary incidents if they STILL think mental health people should handle incidents like this?







Two Democratic lawmakers are carjacked in less than 24 hours. Illinois State Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford carjacked in Broadview, Il, and Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon in Philadelphia, Pa. The two incidents are believed to be unrelated. #GizmoInteractive pic.twitter.com/GcoObhl2YZ — Scott Cee (@scchristopher77) December 23, 2021



Read Article