TWO-FOUR-SIX-EIGHT, Tesla's REALLY DEPRECIATE!

The average price of a used Tesla has been on a consistent decline for the past 18 months, according to recent data. In July 2022, the average price reached a record high of $67,900. However, since then, the price has been steadily decreasing, reaching a record low of $35,844 as of today. This represents a significant drop of 47% in the average price of a used Tesla.



This downward trend in the price of used Teslas may be attributed to various factors, such as increased competition in the electric vehicle market, changes in consumer preferences, and the introduction of new models. Additionally, the global economic climate and other external factors may also play a role in the decline of the average price of a used Tesla.



But do people who love EV's and the company really care?



And is the deprecitiation any worse than other EVs? In other words is it a TESLA thing or a EV thing?



Discuss...









