Tables Turned: Mercedes Reinvents The Luxury Segment With 2021 S-Class - Who Can Keep Up Now?

The S-Class exemplifies the allure of Mercedes-Benz, combined with the legendary and traditional engineering expertise that defines the luxury segment in the automobile industry. The new S-Class can be experienced with your senses – seeing, feeling, hearing and smelling – while offering numerous innovations in the areas of driver assistance, protection and interaction. Mercedes-Benz is shaping the next generation of individual mobility for our times with innovations that focus on people. The new S-Class utilizes digitization to create a car that responds empathetically to the needs and wishes of its driver and passengers. The mind-map below provides an overview:

The ten most important new features:

The second generation of MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) debuts in the new S-Class. Setting another milestone as the interface between the driver, passengers and vehicle: with up to five screens on board, some with OLED technology. At the touch of a button, the new 3D driver display, for the first time, allows spatial perception of the surroundings with a real 3D effect thanks to eye-tracking. A similarly impressive feature is the very large head-up display with augmented reality content. When navigating, for example, animated turn-off arrows ("fishbones") are virtually and precisely projected onto the road lane.

The active ambient lighting with around 250 LEDs is now integrated into the driving assistance systems, and is able to reinforce warnings visually. In addition, feedback is possible when operating the climate control system or the 'Hey Mercedes' voice assistant, for instance.

The latest generation of the Driving Assistance Package has new and numerous improved functions. One example is predictive compliance with speed limits. The new driver assistance display clearly shows the operating principle of the driving assistance systems as a full-screen view.

During severe frontal collisions, the optional rear airbag can considerably reduce the impact on the head and neck area of the seat-belt-wearing occupants in the outer rear seats. The frontal airbag for the rear seat deploys particularly gently thanks to its innovative construction using a tubular structure.

Thanks to rear-axle steering (optional), the S-Class is as maneuverable as a compact car in the city. The steering angle at the rear axle is up to ten degrees. Even for the S-Class with a long wheelbase and all-wheel drive, the turning circle is reduced by 6 feet to under 36 feet.

More than 50 electronic components in the new S-Class can be updated with new software over-the-air (OTA). These include the entire MBUX infotainment system, the driver display and the driving assistance systems. This technology saves the customer time, as they no longer need to visit a dealership for these updates. Furthermore, the vehicle remains up to date throughout its lifecycle and is equipped to incorporate new features. The explicit consent of the user is always a precondition for OTA updates.

When a side impact with another vehicle is impending, the vehicle body can be raised by the E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL suspension (optionally available next year) within a few tenths of a second. This is a new function of PRE-SAFE® Impulse Side: It can reduce the impact on the occupants because it directs the impact forces towards particularly resistant structures in the lower area of the vehicle





Key facts at a glance

Interesting facts & figures

Sometimes numbers say more than a thousand words.

The turning circle is reduced by up to 6.2 feet with rear-axle steering compared to a model without it. The maximum steering angle is 10°.

27 languages are supported by "Hey Mercedes" with Natural Language Understanding (NLU).

30 loudspeakers and eight resonators are included in the Burmester® high-end 4D surround sound system.

Comfort levels on the front passenger seat are assisted by up to 19 motors (8 for adjustments, 4 for massage and 5 for ventilation, one for the lumbar support and one to move the monitor when in reverse).





10 different massage programs are available in the new S-Class.

The display area of the augmented reality head-up display corresponds to a monitor with a diagonal of 77 inches.

The trunk capacity has increased by 0.7 cu ft to up to 19 cu ft compared to the previous model.

With a C figure from 0.22,1 the S-Class is one of the world's most aerodynamic cars. Its drag coefficient is therefore lower than before, despite a larger frontal area 200 sq. cm.

Compared to the preceding model, elbow-room for the driver has increased by 1.5 inches and by up to 1 inch for rear passengers. Headroom in the rear has increased by up to 0.6 inches.

The computing power of MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) has increased by 50 percent compared to the system in the previous model. The memory bandwidth is 41,790 MB/s.

When a side impact threatens, the vehicle body can be raised by up to 3 inches by the E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL suspension (optionally available next year) within a few tenths of a second. This is a new function of PRE-SAFE® Impulse Side:

17 step motors control the temperature and air distribution in the THERMOTRONIC system. The 4-zone climate control THERMOTRONIC Rear even has 20 step motors. These electric motors operate the air flaps.

In the Active Ambience Lighting system, there is an LED in an optical fiber every 0.6 inches. There are around 250 in all.

The new OLED central display measures 9.4 in x 8.6 in, and has an active screen diagonal of 12.8 inches. The screen area is 64 percent larger than in the preceding model. The driver display measures 11.5 in x 4.3 in and has a diagonal of 12.3 inches.

The tubular structure of the innovative rear airbag is around 16 liters, while the total volume of the deployed bag is up to 70 liters.





The control units of E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL analyze the driving situation and adjust the suspension 1000 times per second.

The designation "S-Class" was officially introduced with the 116 series in 1972.

More than 216 lbs of components made from resource-conserving materials are used in the S-Class. The number of components containing recyclates is now 120 – more than twice as many as in the preceding model. Another 88 lbs or so are made from renewable raw materials.

223 is the internal designation of the new model series.

The new tool used to microperforate the seats operates with 16,000 needles.

The loyalty rate for the S-Class is especially high. Some 80 percent of S-Class customers in Western Europe go on to choose another vehicle from Mercedes-Benz. In the US, more than 70 percent do so.

More than one third of all sedans of the last generation of the S-Class (model series 222; debut 2013) went to China. S- Class customers in China are the youngest with an average age of 40 years.

Around the world the S-Class Sedan is predominantly sold in the long wheelbase version: around 9 out of 10 customers opt for the long version of the S-Class Sedan. All in all, since the launch of the generation that is now in its runout phase, more than 500,000 S-Class Sedans have been sold.

The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Automotive luxury experienced in a completely new way

"The S-Class is the world's best-selling luxury sedan. With the latest generation we want to offer our customers innovation, safety, comfort and quality as never before," says Ola Källenius, Chairman of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG. "The new S-Class reinforces our claim to produce the best automobile in the world", states Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG; responsible for Daimler Group Research and Mercedes-Benz Cars COO. "This is where covetable luxury meets the greatest possible safety and highest level of comfort." The new S-Class will arrive at U.S. dealerships in the first half of 2021.

Modern luxury reaches a new level with the interior of the S-Class. The designers have created a feel-good ambience with lounge character marked by elegance, high quality and airiness. The dashboard with its new architecture, modern surface design and ergonomic display arrangement is a noteworthy highlight. But the feel-good aspect goes even further: With high ride quality and low noise levels as well as an extensive range of ENERGIZING Comfort programs, the S-Class looks after the well-being of its passengers.





The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class has become more intelligent in many areas, including the driving experience, which is taken to the next level. Digital innovations such as in MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) are joined by new developments that increase driving enjoyment while making driving even safer: among them are rear-axle steering with a large steering angle and safety innovations such as the rear airbag. As a new function of PRE-SAFE® Impulse Side, the active E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL suspension can raise the vehicle body (on both sides) just before an impending side impact. Following further systematic developments, the driving assistance systems take another step towards autonomous driving. Thanks to improved environmental sensors, for example, the parking systems provide the driver increased support when maneuvering at low speed. The integration into MBUX further enhances this as the level of visualization enters a whole new dimension.

For more than 100 years: the luxury class as the embodiment of the Mercedes-Benz brand

The S-Class is the centerpiece of the brand, and exemplifies the allure of Mercedes-Benz as legendary engineering expertise and a heritage of craftsmanship meet progressive digital innovation. The S-Class combines artificial intelligence with the experience gained from 135 years of automobile engineering. Around 70 years ago, Mercedes-Benz laid the foundations for this model series with the model 220. Since its market launch in 1951, more than 4 million S- Class Sedans have been delivered to customers around the world. The designation "S-Class" was officially introduced with the 116 series in 1972. In the last 10 years the S-Class Sedan has been particularly popular in China, the USA, South Korea and Germany. All in all, since the launch of the generation that is now in its runout phase, more than 500,000 S-Class Sedans have been sold globally.

The loyalty rate for this model series is especially high. For example, around 80% of customers in Western Europe and 70% of customers in the US who previously drove an S-Class once again opted for a Mercedes-Benz model. Around the world the S-Class Sedan is predominantly sold in the long wheelbase version: Around 9 out of 10 customers opt for the long version of the S-Class Sedan.

MBUX: a new dimension in personalization and interaction

No other innovation in recent years has so radically changed the operation of a Mercedes-Benz as MBUX (Mercedes- Benz User Experience) and now the second generation of MBUX makes its debut in the new S-Class. The vehicle interior is even more digital and intelligent, as both the hardware and software have made great strides: brilliant displays on up to five large screens, in part with OLED technology, make the control of vehicle and comfort functions even easier. The possibilities for personalization and intuitive operation have become far more extensive. This certainly applies in the rear, but also for the driver: For example, for the first time the new 3D driver display allows a spatial view at the touch of a button. Creating a real three-dimensional effect is achieved without having to wear 3D glasses.

The HUD provides augmented reality (AR) content. When navigating, for example, animated turn-off arrows ("fishbones") are virtually and precisely projected onto the road lane. For the assistance functions, information from i.e. Active Distance Assist is shown. The image appears virtually at a distance of 32 feet, which corresponds with the display area to a monitor with a 77-inch diagonal screen.

The voice assistant "Hey Mercedes" is even more advanced and dialogue-capable through activation of online services in the Mercedes me App. Moreover, certain actions can be performed even without the activation keyword "Hey Mercedes". These include accepting a telephone call. "Hey Mercedes" now also explains vehicle functions and answers general knowledge questions. In the S-Class the voice assistant can also be controlled from the rear seats.





Dimensional concept and interior design: generous ambience with a lounge-like feeling

The S-Class has always been a place for comfortable travel and relaxed working. With the new generation, the interior has fully evolved into a "third place", a refuge between the home and workplace. Nearly all comfort-related dimensions of the S-Class have been improved in the front as well as on the rear seats. The sense of space is accordingly generous.

Here are the most important dimensions:

S-Class with ... Long wheelbase Preceding model Diff. Exterior dimensions (in) Length 208 207 +1.3 Width 77/761 75 +2/+0.81 Width incl. exterior mirrors 83 84 -0.8 Height 59 59 +0.4 Wheelbase 127 125 +2 Track, front 65 64 +1.4 Track, rear 66 64 +2 Interior dimensions (in) Max. headroom, front 42 42 +0.03 Headroom, rear1 38/39 37/39 +0.6/+0.3 Legroom, front 41 41 0 Legroom, rear 44 43 +1 Elbow room, front 63 61 +1.5 Elbow room, rear 62 61 +0.4 Shoulder room, front 60 60 0 Shoulder room, rear 58 60 -1.2 Trunk capacity2 VDA (l) 22 21

1. With/without panoramic glass roof

2 The trunk capacity is reduced by optional equipment (i.e. reclining seat)

The desired harmony between digital and analog luxury results in a revolutionary interior design, including inspiration from interior architecture and yacht design. The sculptured look of the dashboard, center console and armrests appears to float above an expansive interior landscape. The reduction in the number of controls also underscores the minimalist appearance of the interior, paired with a fine divide between the upper section of the dashboard and the large trim element structures to create horizontal breadth.

Alongside the potential for up to five screens, the highlights include the large areas of trim. These flow around the passengers and are a further systematic development of the wrap-around effect. One particularly attractive version of the trim is an open-pore wood veneer, shot through with inlays of real aluminum that follow the contours. New design elements include the flat, four-square center vents with horizontal nacelles. Two slim, vertical side vents on each side round off the ends of the dashboard.

The driver display and media display offer a comprehensive aesthetic experience. Adding to this, the appearance of the screens can be individualized with a choice of four display styles (Discreet, Sporty, Exclusive, Classic) and three modes (Navigation, Assistance, Service)

Seats: Plenty of high-tech for outstanding long-distance comfort

The seats invite the occupants to sit down and relax. The flowing, three-dimensional layer design theme gives an impression of lightness. While the various finishes give the seats different characters. For example, the progressive diamond pattern of nappa leather and Exclusive nappa leather provides a more classical and expressive appearance.





Up to 19 motors in the front seats make for comfortable seating – a number that indicates the complexity of the technology installed in the seats. The seats go beyond comfort as they also play a major part where safety is concerned.

And of course when it comes to luxurious wellbeing: all the seats available for the S-Class carry the seal of approval by the Healthy Seating campaign1.

Ten different massage programs are available in the new S-Class. These use the vibration motors, and can enhance the effect of a relaxing massage with added warmth on the hot-stone principle. To create this, the seat heating is combined with the inflatable air chambers in the active multicontour seats. The air chambers are now closer to the seat surface, and are therefore even easier to control and feel.





The Executive Line allows for multiple rear seat variations, permitting customers to configure the rear of the S-Class as a working or rest area. One new feature is the heatable additional cushion for the head restraint, which is available for the two electrically adjustable rear seats. The adjustment range and angle of the front passenger seat in the chauffeur configuration and the reclining seat behind it have been improved as well.

The ENERGIZING COMFORT programs: Comfortable travel while staying healthy

At the touch of a button or by voice command, the holistic "Fit & Healthy" approach of ENERGIZING COMFORT provides a tangible experience of the different comfort systems in the S-Class, and features programs that bundle them into worlds of experience. At the same time, the system creates a suitable atmosphere in the interior – for example, a driver can select invigorating in the event of monotonous stretches of road, or relaxing if they are experiencing elevated stress levels. The ENERGIZING COACH can even suggests an appropriate vitalization or wellness program based on vehicle and trip data. It also factors in information about sleep quality and stress level into its intelligent algorithm if the driver has a compatible wearable device.

Mercedes-Benz has fundamentally improved ENERGIZING comfort control in the new S-Class with innovations such as a massage based on vibrating motors in the seat cushion and integrated resonance transmission through the optional Burmester® high-end 4D surround sound system, which makes bass tones tangible. Direct reproduction of the sound resonance in the seats adds another level to the three-dimensional listening experience – 4D sound inspired by the acoustic massage. The perceived intensity of the sound can be individually adjusted for each seat. The music becomes even more evocative thanks to this tangible component. Two resonators are integrated into the backrest of each seat for this purpose.

Driver assistance systems: even more support for the drive

In the new S-Class, Mercedes-Benz takes another step closer to its vision of accident-free driving. The driver is supported by numerous new or extended driving assistance systems. As a result, the driver experiences a reduced workload in day-to-day situations, and is able to drive comfortably and safely. When a dangerous situation is detected, the assistance systems are able to respond to impending collisions as the situation demands. The operating principle of the systems is made apparent through a new display concept in the driver display.





Thanks to improved environmental sensors, the parking systems provide the driver increased support when maneuvering at low speed. Operation is faster and more intuitive thanks to integration into MBUX. The optional rear-axle steering is integrated into the parking assistants, with the calculation of trajectories adapted accordingly. Emergency braking functions also serves to protect other road users.

Suspension systems: more maneuverable and dynamic with rear-axle steering

Innovative suspension systems ensure an impressive travel experience in the new S-Class. Rear-axle steering (optional) with a steering angle of up to 10° improves maneuverability on narrow city streets to the level of a compact car. For the S-Class with a long wheelbase and all-wheel drive, the turning circle is reduced by 6.2 feet to under 35.8 feet.

The fully active E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL suspension on a 48 V basis offers a unique synthesis of comfort and agility, plus additional protection in the event of a lateral collision. The AIRMATIC air suspension with continuously adjustable damping ADS+ comes standardly equipped. Close networking between all the suspension and control systems ensures maximum stability and safety. Mercedes-Benz has now added a new function of PRE-SAFE® Impulse Side, when equipped with E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL, to its measures in the pre-accident phase: When a side impact threatens, the vehicle body can be raised by up to 3 inches by the E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL suspension within a few tenths of a second. This reduces the loads on the door structures, as the door sill can absorb more of the impact thanks to its higher position. As a result, deformation of the passenger cell and the loads acting on the occupants can be reduced. Radar sensors are used to recognize a potential side crash.

Exterior design: perfect proportions for a classical appearance

With a short front overhang, a long wheelbase and a balanced rear overhang, the S-Class is designed as a classical sedan with perfect proportions. The wide track and flush-mounted wheels with modern designs give the vehicle a muscular look. The character lines have been greatly reduced along the sides with cleverly contoured surfaces and a sculptured look to create special light effects. The front section is also notable with its high-status radiator grille.

The headlamps characterize the front of the car. With the three-point daytime driving light signature that is typical of the S-Class, now flatter and slightly smaller overall. The seamless door handles (standard) are a completely new development. They are electrically extended when the driver approaches, or the outer surface of the door handle is touched. Keyless access is provided by KEYLESS-GO.





The dynamic appearance of the car is continued at the rear. Thanks to precisely designed, highly detailed interior features and certain animated functions, the rear lights contribute to the impression of high quality, making the new S- Class unmistakable in both their day and night design.

The lights: with innovative technology

Thanks to LED technology, the new S-Class has also taken a leap forward in its interior lighting: Mercedes-Benz has now realized interactive interior lighting for the first time. The active ambient lighting (optional) is now integrated into the driving assistance systems, and is able to reinforce alerts visually. This also makes corresponding feedback possible for the comfort systems. This applies to the climate control system or the 'Hey Mercedes' voice assistant.

Aerodynamics: extensive airflow simulations in the early development phase

With a C figure from 0.22,1 the S-Class is one of the world's most aerodynamic cars, and especially so in the luxury sedan segment. Although the frontal area (A) of the new S-Class has increased slightly to 2.5 sq. m., the drag coefficient has been reduced even further compared to the preceding model. The product of Cd and A is 0.56 sq. m., which is 200 sq. cm less than for the previous model after its last facelift. Aerodynamic measures affecting the body, underbody and detachable parts allow improved performance in the wind tunnel and in real operation. Extensive airflow simulations were already carried out using high-performance computer clusters during an early development phase.

The S-Class has also achieved further improvements in aeroacoustics. The new model is even quieter than the previous generation that already excelled with a very high level of interior noise comfort. The high rigidity of the bodyshell provides the basis for outstanding noise and vibration comfort, this is now enhanced with fine-tuning. For example, the apertures for the cable grommets in the firewall have double seals. To achieve an engine sound that is perceived as refined and unobtrusive in the interior, the firewall insulation has been extended into the side areas of the A-pillars and the floor area. Mercedes-Benz is also using acoustic foam in certain bodyshell sections for the first time.

1. Best performance in SPORT+ driving mode

Powertrain: more electrification, more efficiency

Six-cylinder in-line and V8 are the first engine variants for the new S-Class in the U.S. Both are equipped with an integrated starter-generator (ISG) and 48-volt onboard electrical system.

The U.S. model range at the launch of the S-Class

S500 4MATIC S 580 4MATIC Transmission automatic 9G-TRONIC Engine (no. of cylinders, arrangement) 3.0L Inline-6 4.0 L V8 Biturbo Displacement cc 2999 3,982 Output hp 429 496 at rpm 5,500 - 6,100 5,500 Add. output with EQ Boost hp 21 21 Peak torque Lb-ft 384 516 at rpm 1,600 - 4,500 2,000 - 4,000 Add. torque with EQ Boost Lb-ft 184 184 Accelerations 0-60mph s TBA TBA Top speed (electronically limited) mph 130 130

Vehicle body and accident protection: new frontal airbags for rear passengers

Intelligent bodyshell design and innovations in restraint systems reinforce the leading role of the S-Class when it comes to passive safety. The new aluminum hybrid bodyshell with an aluminum content exceeding 50 percent meets numerous requirements: A high level of crash safety, lower weight and a highly rigid bodyshell all ensure outstanding handling characteristics accompanied by excellent noise and vibration comfort.

In 2019, in the Experimental Safety Vehicle ESF 2019, Mercedes-Benz presented ideas that the company's safety specialists were working on. Within the ESF more than 20 innovations were near-series developments, such as the rear airbag, which is now available as optional equipment in the S-Class. The frontal airbag for the rear seat deploys particularly gently thanks to its innovative construction using a tubular structure. During severe frontal collisions, the rear airbag can considerably reduce the impact on the heads and necks of seat belt wearing occupants on the outer rear seats.

Sustainability: environmentally compatible development

More than 216 lbs of components made from resource-conserving materials are used in the S-Class. The number of components containing recyclates is now 120 – more than twice as many as in the preceding model. Another 88 lbs or so are made from renewable raw materials. The process of environmentally compatible development with specific targets is firmly embedded in the overall development process. Environmental aspects are already taken into account in the conceptual phase.

A new, recycled thread is now used for the floor coverings. This thread - brand name ECONYL® - consists of regenerated Nylon. It is manufactured by recovering Nylon waste destined for the landfill, for example old fish nets and fabric remnants from mills and carpets. These are collected and transformed into a new thread having the same properties as nylon from new raw materials. The recycling process used to produce the thread saves CO2 in comparison with new production. It also enables Mercedes-Benz to keep materials in circulation.

History: setting the standard for the luxury class for many decades

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class follows a long tradition that extends back to the beginnings of the Mercedes brand in the early 20th Century. Each model has decisively influenced the automotive engineering of its era. Well before the official designation S-Class, the models in the executive and luxury class were the mainstay of the Stuttgart-based company's portfolio and have always stood for luxury, comfort, safety and lifestyle. The continuous ancestry of the S-Class begins with the model 220 (W 187) of 1951. The designation "S-Class" was officially introduced with the 116 series in 1972.

Mercedes-Benz management on the new S-Class

"The S-Class is an innovation driver and guarantee of success"

"The S-Class is the world's best-selling luxury sedan. With the latest generation we want to offer our customers innovation, safety, comfort and quality as never before. The future of Daimler will continue to be fascinating, sustainably climate- neutral and sustainably profitable. We concentrate on producing the most desirable cars in the world. This has been our promise, and it is the best way towards more profitable growth." Ola Källenius, Chairman of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG

"For our customers, the S-Class has always stood for the ultimate in automotive luxury. This also encompasses innovations that make their life easier and safer, while also saving time. It is precisely in these areas where the new S-Class sets standards: for safety and comfort. We are confident that our customers will be excited by the intelligent beauty, exceptional standards of safety and the intuitive operation and handling of the new S-Class. One thing that our customers will be sure to experience in the new S-Class is the feeling of coming home." Britta Seeger, member of the Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG Boards of Management for Sales

"The new S-Class reinforces our claim to produce the best automobile in the world." This is where covetable luxury meets the best possible safety and highest levels of comfort. Safety for vehicle occupants and all other road users has always been one of our core values – and this is exactly what the S-Class embodies like no other vehicle in the world. This includes the latest generation of driving assistance systems, which help to avoid accidents and lessen the consequences of an accident. Our new head-up display with augmented reality also helps out by making driving even safer in line with the motto 'hands on the steering wheel, eyes on the road'. And I personally love the impressive graphics in the head-up display." Markus Schäfer, member of the Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG Boards of Management for Daimler Group Research and Mercedes-Benz Cars COO

"Our overriding aim is to offer our customers maximum comfort, personalization and convenience. MBUX goes into even more detail in the S-Class, and is even more intelligent and individualized than ever before. The advantage for our customers: Thanks to further improved user-friendliness, they save time and receive a high added value. This is about much more than just displays and voice control. It makes MBUX the mainstay or even the mastermind of the vehicle." Sajjad Khan, member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz AG, CASE

"The S-Class is the centerpiece of our brand, and shows what modern luxury means for Mercedes-Benz: The combination of timeless design and intelligent automotive innovations that make the lives of our customers safer and easier, and also give them more peace and time to concern themselves with the things they consider really important. Our mission is to make the luxury segment in the automobile industry tangible well beyond the individual product features." Bettina Fetzer, Head of Marketing Mercedes-Benz AG

"The essence of luxury is our aesthetic soul, Sensual Purity. In line with this philosophy we created an S-Class that combines the desire for beauty and the extraordinary. With our new S-Class, we created the most progressive S-Class ever.” Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer of Daimler Group

"The new S-Class does full justice to its innovative tradition. The new generation will once again set the pace in the automotive industry: The S-Class offers trailblazing innovations in all areas, from safety and comfort to efficiency. One common theme is systematic digitalization, both during the development process and in the vehicle itself. Intelligent networking of different systems gives our customers tangible added value." Prof. Dr. Uwe Ernstberger, Head of S-Class and C-Class model series product group

"With the new S-Class, we are proudly presenting the world's first frontal airbag for passengers in the rear. The rear airbag with an innovative, tubular structure is unique. And as a result it deploys extremely gently. Naturally the passengers should continue to fasten their seat belts. Which becomes even more intuitive thanks to the new, illuminated belt buckles." Dr. Thomas W. Hellmuth Head of Body and Safety

"The rear-axle steering makes the S-Class as maneuverable as a compact car. Even for the S-Class with a long wheelbase, the turning circle is reduced to under 36 feet. And thanks to Active Parking Assist with 360° camera, the vehicle can slip into tight parking spaces while recognizing if anyone is moving within that space. When leaving a parking space, the S-Class keeps an eye out for crossing traffic." Jürgen Weissinger, Chief Engineer S-Class

"Our S-Class customers are highly discerning. With the new S-Class, we invite them to a completely new luxury experience. It is reinforced by our 'Sensual Purity' design philosophy and our absolute commitment to quality and attention to detail. The result is a revolutionary experience in the interior as a combination of digital and analogue luxury." Hartmut Sinkwitz, Head of Interior Design

"Tradition meets progression – for example, with regard to what many would regard as unexpectedly large wood surfaces. Special highlights include the trim elements in open-pore walnut wood: Their yacht design is characterized by form- following inlays of real aluminum. Exquisite materials and craftsmanship are also hallmarks of the new seat generation. “ Belinda Günther, Head of Color & Trim

"Luxury today is defined by comprehensive refinement. A luxurious driving experience depends on a host of factors and must appeal to all the senses. Traditionally, this also includes almost silent travel. However, this also includes making life easier for the customer, for example because intuitive operation and comprehensive connectivity save a great deal of time." Dirk Fetzer, Head of S-Class product management

The MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system

A new dimension in personalization and interaction

No other innovation in recent years has so radically changed the operation of a Mercedes-Benz as MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience). The second generation of this learn-capable system is now debuting in the new S-Class. The vehicle interior is even more digital and intelligent, as both the hardware and software have made great strides: brilliant displays on up to five large screens, in part with OLED technology, make the control of vehicle and comfort functions even easier to operate. The possibilities for personalization and intuitive operation have become far more extensive. This certainly applies in the rear, but also to the driver: For example, the new 3D driver display allows a spatial view at the touch of a button for the first time. A real three- dimensional effect is achieved without having to wear 3D glasses.

The voice assistant "Hey Mercedes" is available in every seat, with increased learning and dialogue capabilities through the activation of online services in the Mercedes me App. Moreover, certain actions can be performed even without the activation keyword "Hey Mercedes". These include accepting a telephone call. "Hey Mercedes" now also explains vehicle functions, and can help in situations, such as, when asked how to connect a smartphone by Bluetooth or where the first-aid kit can be found.

The HUD now provides augmented reality (AR) content. When navigating, for example, animated turn-off arrows ("fishbones") are virtually and precisely projected onto the road lane. For the assistance functions, information from Active Distance Assist, for example, is shown. The image appears virtually at a distance of 32 feet. This long distance allows for a very large image: the display area corresponds to a monitor with a 77-inch diagonal. (See Glossary for details).

Up to five large screens with intuitive operation

The visual highlight in the interior is the large central display, now in portrait format. It is ergonomically positioned, as the screen is within reach and also visually between the driver and front passenger. The portrait format also allows longer lists to be displayed. The central display features haptic feedback and OLED technology. The haptic feedback provides a minimal vibration during touch operation of a virtual button that gives the impression of having operated a mechanical switch.

OLED stands for Organic Light Emitting Diode. Compared to LCD screens, the advantages of this technology are improved richness in colors, even stronger contrasts and a lower energy consumption (see Glossary for details).

The user interface of the central display is divided into different areas. At the top is the entry area where the user can access the profiles by touch control. The content in the application band in the middle of the screen can be moved by horizontal and vertical swiping, depending on the chosen homescreen. At the bottom is the permanently displayed area for the climate controls.

On request the driver display is also available with a unique innovation: at the touch of a button, it is possible to switch to a 3D mode for a spatial view. A real three-dimensional effect is achieved with the help of eye-tracking, without having to wear 3D glasses. This optional version of the driver display has two integrated cameras. This stereo camera is able to precisely determine the eye position of the user. Mercedes-Benz has developed appropriate distance adaptation methods for this, and the system has extremely low latency, i.e. there is almost no delay. The driver can therefore move freely, as the image in the driver display is continuously adjusted. Cameras and face recognition are also used for a wide range of assistance and comfort functions. These include the new biometric authentication (see section on personalization), drowsiness detection by ATTENTION ASSIST, settings for the exterior mirrors and monitoring of the head and eyelids.

The appearance of the driver display and central display screens can be individualized with a choice of four display styles (Discreet, Sporty, Exclusive, Classic) and three modes (Navigation, Assistance, Service) For details see the chapter on interior design.

As a new element in the driver display, the ECO display (in the Classic style) takes the form of a ball rolling on a stylized road. The ECO display playfully helps the driver to adopt an efficient driving style.

Extensive range of infotainment functions for passengers in the rear

From managers to children – in an S-Class, and especially in the main markets of China and the USA, the boss often sits in the rear. Accordingly, Mercedes-Benz has systematically focused on the rear seat passengers for the new version of its flagship model. For example: passengers in the rear have the same extensive Infotainment and comfort features as the driver and front seat passenger, and can also watch films or surf the internet. They have access to up to three touchscreens and a variety of intuitive control options such as the voice control assistant "Hey Mercedes" - real multi- seat entertainment.

Screen content can be quickly and easily shared with other passengers. Selection and amendment of navigation destinations is also possible from the rear seats. MBUX high-end rear entertainment has two 11.6-inch displays with touch controls on the rear of the front seat backrests. The MBUX rear tablet is also optionally available. As a fully- fledged tablet, this can also be used outside the vehicle. In the S-Class, the MBUX rear tablet is attached to a docking station located in the folding center armrest. This convenient remote control enables all the functions of the rear entertainment to be controlled from any seating position. As well as Mercedes-Benz Bluetooth headphones, a personal smartphone can be connected to the multi-seat entertainment by Wi-Fi or HDMI.

Here are all five screens at a glance:

Driver display Central display Rear displays MBUX rear tablet Standard Optional Standard Optional Optional Screen diagonal (inches) 12.3 12.8 11.6 7.0 Resolution (pixels) 2400 x 900 1888 x 1728 1920 x 1080 1280 x 800 Touch control no no yes yes yes Other 3D representation, two integrated cameras for face recognition OLED technology, haptic feedback additional connection of cabled headphones possible USB charging in the docing station, WLAN and Bluetooth-capable

Music streaming: millions of songs with many services

Mercedes-Benz has also integrated the music streaming service Spotify and Tuneln internet radio into the new S-Class and are available with subscription. TIDAL and Amazon Music continue to be available with a subscription as well. MBUX allows access to the usual songs and playlists as on a smartphone or other mobile device. Operation is intuitive, using the MBUX voice assistant "Hey Mercedes".

Personalization is even more easy and convenient

A personal profile can be created directly in the S-Class and synchronized with the existing profile data of the Mercedes me account. By scanning a QR code with the Mercedes App, the vehicle is automatically connected to the Mercedes me account.

Personal preferences such as a favorite radio station and preselected settings can be transferred to any seat via the personal Mercedes me profile. Up to seven different profiles with around 800 parameters are possible in the vehicle. The ambient lighting can be individually set by remote configuration, i.e. from home, as the profiles are now stored in the Cloud as part of Mercedes me, they can also be used in other Mercedes-Benz vehicles with the new MBUX generation.

Alongside the classic entry of a PIN, a new authentication method ensures a high level of security. Fingerprint, face (available with 3D instrument cluster) and voice recognition are combined. This allows access to individual settings or verification of digital payment processes from the vehicle.

Always state of the art: over-the-air updates

More than 50 electronic components in the new S-Class can be updated with new software over-the-air (OTA), i.e. via a mobile data connection. These include the entire MBUX infotainment system, the driver display and the driving assistance systems. This technology saves the customer time, as they no longer need to visit a dealership for these updates. Furthermore, the vehicle remains up to date throughout its lifecycle and is even equipped for new features that have not yet been developed. The explicit consent of the user is always a precondition for OTA updates.

Since as early as 2016, Mercedes me connect has made it possible to update the communication module and the navigation map data over-the-air. In 2018, this was followed by the update capability for the MBUX infotainment system. In 2019 alone, Mercedes-Benz carried out almost 3.7 million free software updates around the world in this way. Since 2016 there have been 6.3 million OTA updates to navigation maps.

Under the microscope: the voice assistant "Hey Mercedes"

Listens even more carefully, and understands all passengers

The voice assistant "Hey Mercedes" is even more intelligent and dialogue-capable, thanks to the activation of online services in the Mercedes me App. Moreover, certain actions can be performed even without the activation keyword "Hey Mercedes". These include accepting a telephone call. "Hey Mercedes" now also explains vehicle functions. In the S-Class the voice assistant can also be controlled from the rear.

"Hey Mercedes" now supports 27 languages with natural language understanding (NLU). This makes natural interaction on a wide range of topics possible. As a new feature, a completed dialogue can be continued with further commands. Several consecutive instructions can be issued, for example activation of the seat heating and starting the route guidance in the navigation system.

The activation keyword "Hey Mercedes" is no longer necessary for certain applications. An incoming call can be taken directly with "Accept call", for example.

In the S-Class, "Hey Mercedes" can also be controlled from the rear. Several microphones help to tell the system which seat the voice is coming from. The active ambient lighting flashes at this position and identifies the current speaker.

"Hey Mercedes" now also explains vehicle functions, for example, MBUX can help when asked how to connect a smartphone by Bluetooth or where the first-aid kit can be found. The new Chit-Chat and knowledge domain provides the right answers to many questions, and even questions about buildings in the immediate vicinity, animal noises or general knowledge are answered.

"Hey Mercedes" is now also able to recognize vehicle occupants by their voices. Once the individual characteristics of the voice have been learned, this can be used to activate a profile. This makes personal data and functions accessible to the user. Voice recognition is in real time, using a special authentication process.

Driving assistance systems

The next steps on the way to accident-free driving

In the new S-Class, Mercedes-Benz takes another step closer to its vision of accident-free driving. The driver is supported by numerous new or extended driving assistance systems. The driver thereby has a reduced workload in day-to-day situations, and is able to drive comfortably and safely. When a dangerous situation is detected, the assistance systems are able to respond to impending collisions as the situation demands.

In day-to-day driving, assistance systems relieve driver stress as the situation requires, by adapting the vehicle speed, controlling distance, steering and lane-changing. This enables the driver to stay alert for longer, and reach the destination safely and comfortably. When a dangerous situation is detected, i.e. if there is a risk of an accident due to driver inattention or distraction, the driving assistance systems can respond according to the situation and mitigate the severity of possible collisions, or even avoid them.

The S-Class has a new generation of steering wheels with capacitive hands-off recognition thanks to a two-zone sensor pad in the steering wheel rim. The sensors on the front and reverse sides of the rim register whether the driver's hands are on the wheel. No steering movement is necessary to inform the driving assistance systems that the driver has control.

The new assistance display within the driver display clearly shows the operating principle of the driving assistance systems as a full-screen view. This is where the driver of an S-Class can see an abstract view of the car, driving lanes, lane markings and other road users such as cars, trucks and bikes. The system status and operation of the assistants are visualized in this depiction of the surroundings. The new, animated assistance display is based on a 3D scene generated in real time. This dynamic, high-quality representation makes the operation of the driving assistance systems transparent as a tangible augmented reality experience.

The vehicle uses sensors as its eyes and ears to perform all these tasks. The following are included with the standard Driving Assistance package:

Front multi-mode radar: 2 radar sensors with an aperture angle of 130°

Front long-range radar: 1 radar sensor with an aperture angle of 90° and 9°

Front stereo multi-purpose camera: 1 camera with an aperture angle of 70°

Rear multi-mode radar: 2 radar sensors with an aperture angle of 130°

360° camera (close range): 4 cameras with aperture angle of 180°

Ultrasonic (close range): 12 sensors with an aperture angle of 120°

The following are the key new features of the systems in the S-Class:

Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC

On all types of roads – highways, country roads or in town – this intelligent system can automatically maintain a preset distance from vehicles ahead. New features:

predictive speed regulation ahead of speed limits

collision-preventing response to stationary road users at up to 80 mph (previously 35 mph)

selection of DISTRONIC dynamics in MBUX, independently of DYNAMIC SELECT

Active Steering Assist

This helps the driver to follow the driving lane at speeds up to 130 mph. New features include:

additional lane recognition by a 360° camera

significantly improved availability and performance on winding country roads

improved lane centering on highways

situation-specific off-centered driving (i.e. following the road edge on country roads with no center marking)

Traffic Sign Assist

In addition to conventionally signposted speed limits, this recognizes overhead road signs and signs at construction zones. New features:

stop sign warning function – warning when about to pass a stop sign

red traffic light warning function - warning when about to cross a red traffic light.

Active Lane Keeping Assist

In a speed range of 35 to 155 mph, Active Lane Keeping Assist uses a camera to detect when road markings or road edges are crossed, helping the driver to avoid leaving the driving lane unintentionally. The system also intervenes if there is a danger of collision with recognized road users in the adjacent lane, i.e. with overtaking or oncoming vehicles. New features:

reaction to road edges, i.e. a patch of grass

particularly intuitive steering intervention

adjustment of sensitivity via a menu (early, medium, late)

the danger warning is reinforced by the active ambient lighting and the augmented reality head-up display

Active Lane Changing Assist

Active Lane Changing Assist cooperatively assists the driver of the new S-Class when moving to an adjacent lane. A lane-change to the right or left is only assisted if the sensors detect that the adjacent lane is separated from the present lane by an interrupted lane marking, and no other vehicles are recognized in the relevant danger zone. New features:

longer search phase (15 s instead of 10 s) in which the lane-change can take place

higher lateral dynamics

Active Emergency Stop Assist

Active Emergency Stop Assist brakes the vehicle to a standstill in its own lane if it recognizes that the driver is no longer responding to the traffic situation for a longer period. In the new S-Class this still works if Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC with Steering Assist is not switched on. Other new features:

belt tensioning and braking impulse as a final signal of impending braking action

optional single lane change (at 50 mph, if no obstacles in adjacent lane)

ATTENTION ASSIST

This system included as standard is able to recognize typical signs of drowsiness and driver inattention, and displays a warning message prompting the driver to take a break. The additional microsleep warning is a new feature based on monitoring of the driver's eyelid movements by a camera in the driver display (only in conjunction 3D Instrument Cluster). The microsleep warning function is already active from a speed of 12 mph.

Active Brake Assist with cross-traffic function

Active Brake Assist uses the onboard sensors to register whether there is a risk of collision with vehicles traveling ahead, crossing or oncoming. The system can give the driver a visual and audible warning if a collision is imminent. If the driver's braking response is too weak, the system can also assist by increasing the brake pressure as the situation demands, and also initiate autonomous emergency braking if the driver fails to respond. New features:

the cornering function (i.e. crossing pedestrians when turning off)

extension of the cross-traffic function to long-distance routes (up to 75 mph instead of 45 mph)

warning and braking if there is oncoming traffic

Active Blind Spot Assist and exit warning function

Active Blind Spot Assist can give a visual warning - and if the indicators are operated also an audible warning - of potential lateral collisions in a speed range from around 6 mph to 124 mph. If the driver ignores the warnings and still initiates a lane-change, the system can take corrective action through one-sided braking intervention at the last moment if the speed exceeds 18 mph. When the vehicle is stationary, the exit warning function can warn against exiting if a vehicle (or bicycle) is passing within the critical area. This function is available when the vehicle is stationary and for up to 3 minutes after the ignition has been switched off. New features:

reinforcement of the warning by the active ambient lighting (also the exit warning)

thanks to the cameras in the head unit, a danger warning can be given if the driver or front passenger merely move a hand towards the door handle.

Evasive Steering Assist

Evasive Steering Assist can assist the driver when seeking to avoid another road user recognized by the system in a critical situation. In the new S-Class, the system not only recognizes stationary and crossing pedestrians, but also pedestrians and vehicles, including cyclists, traveling longitudinally. The speed range has been increased to 67 mph (instead of 45 mph), and assistance is also provided on long-distance routes.

PRE-SAFE® ImpulseSide

Together with the familiar PRE-SAFE® protection concepts for frontal and rear collisions, PRE-SAFE® Impulse Side forms a kind of virtual crumple zone that extends all around the vehicle.

As only a limited crumple zone is available in the event of a side impact, and even before the crash, PRE-SAFE® Impulse Side can move the affected driver or front passenger away from the acute danger zone as soon as the system detects that a side collision is immediately imminent. For this purpose, air chambers in the side bolsters of the front seat backrest are inflated in fractions of a second. In addition, when a side impact with another vehicle is imminent, the vehicle body can be raised by the E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL suspension within a few tenths of a second. This directs the impact forces towards particularly resistant structures in the lower area of the vehicle

Under the microscope: active ambient lighting

Animated ambient lighting with intelligent comfort and safety functions

Thanks to LED technology, the new S-Class has also taken a leap forward in its interior lighting: Mercedes-Benz has now implemented interactive interior lighting for the first time. The active ambient lighting (optional) is now integrated into the driving assistance systems, and is able to reinforce alerts visually. This also allows for corresponding feedback for the comfort systems. This applies to the climate control system or the 'Hey Mercedes' voice assistant.

The number of LEDs has increased from the previous 40 to around 250 (247 in the W 223, 263 in the V 223). The optical fibers of the active ambient lighting are concealed behind a black panel face, and are not visible when switched off. An LED is positioned inside every 1.6 centimeters and a strip of light appears when the active ambient lighting is switched on.

The individual LEDs are actuated by CAN-BUS in real time. This allows flowing light effects, a soft transition within the light band and now also color transitions as well as individual colors. When entering the vehicle, the ambient light band is animated in finely granular form as a welcome feature.

At 200 lightbulbs per sq. m., the ambience lighting is ten times brighter than before. The system automatically switches between day and night mode depending on the ambient brightness. Colors (64) and brightness (20 levels) can be selected via MBUX or the voice assistant "Hey Mercedes".

The result is a unique appearance by day or night, as well as enabling new, intelligent functions. Integrated into the driving assistance systems, active ambient lighting can visually reinforce warnings. For example, Active Blind Spot Assist warns of an impending collision with a red light animation. Also with the exit warning function of Active Blind Spot Assist, a red visual warning is given in the area of the door where the risk of colliding with traffic approaching from behind, including cyclists, has been identified if exiting the vehicle.

Corresponding feedback is also possible when operating comfort systems. For example, when the temperature is set to cooler or warmer in individual zones, a visible impulse is triggered and responds with a blue or red ambient light. When the voice assist "Hey Mercedes" is active, the corresponding seating position is animated when voice input is expected. Furthermore, the ambience lighting and active ambient lighting are integrated into ENERGIZING COMFORT (optional equipment, see relevant chapter). Depending on the mode, the interior responds in corresponding color scenarios.

The parking assistant

Easy entry into confined parking spaces and narrow entrances

Thanks to advanced environmental sensors, the parking systems provides the driver improved support when maneuvering at low speed. Operation is now faster and more intuitive thanks to integration into MBUX. The optional rear-axle steering is integrated into the parking assistants, with the calculation of trajectories adapted accordingly. Emergency braking functions primarily serve to protect other road users.

As standard, the S-Class is equipped with Active Parking Assist with a reversing camera and a 360° camera. In the S- Class, all the information from all sensors and cameras is combined. This enables more parking spaces to be recognized and offered

Here are the differences between the two parking packages in detail:

Active Parking Assist in the … ... Parking package with 360° camera (standard equipment) Sensors 12 ultrasonic sensors at the front and rear

Reversing camera in the handle of the trunk lid Three further cameras (in the exterior mirrors and at the front) Parking and unparking1 Forwards and backwards in end-on parking spaces

Reverse parking and forward unparking in parallel parking spaces

At the left and right side of the road

Recognition of spaces defined by lines (and not by fixed obstacles)

Automatic control of acceleration, steering, braking, gear changes, indicators Drive Away Assist: speed limitation if there is a risk of collision after gear-changing

Collision protection Passive side protection

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

AEB Rear (Autonomous Emergency Braking) – braking for pedestrians when reversing

All-round protection for pedestrians (if Active Parking Assist is active) (audible and visual warnings, poss. braking intervention) Visualization in the driver display Active search for parking spaces and

indication of recognized parking spaces (small arrow on the P symbol) Visualization in the central display Recognized parking spaces in the immediate vicinity

Parking options (selection by touch control)

Side protection

New 3D display

Full-HD camera image

Live image with dynamic guidelines

During slow maneuvering, the camera pivots to the direction of travel The four individual camera images are combined into a three-dimensional image of the vehicle's surroundings.

Seven different views and zooming are possible

Automatic camera (changes the perspective according to situation)

Model vehicle is rendered in real time

Shows status such as indicating or braking

Visualizes obstructions in the field of vision, e.g. open doors

1 Assisted unparking only if assisted parking was previously used

S-Class Suspension

Light and comfortable travel

Innovative suspension systems ensure an impressive travel experience in the new S-Class. The rear-axle steering with a steering angle of up to 10° improves maneuverability on narrow city streets. The fully active E- ACTIVE BODY CONTROL suspension on a 48 V basis offers a unique synthesis of comfort and agility, plus additional protection in the event of a lateral collision. The AIRMATIC air suspension with continuously adjustable damping ADS+ is standard equipment. Close networking between all the suspension and control systems ensures maximum stability and safety.

The aim of the developers was to exceed the high level of suspension and ride comfort of the preceding series, while achieving a very high level of vehicle dynamics. E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL (see separate chapter) replaces the previous MAGIC BODY CONTROL.

At the front the new S-Class has the well-proven four-link suspension. With the exception of the wheel bearings, all the wheel location components are forged aluminum. The multi-link independent rear suspension has been completely redeveloped to accommodate rear-axle steering. To this end, the kinematics and elastokinematics were adapted, and the track rod at the lower steering arm level was moved from the front to the rear. The rear axle carrier is of welded sheet aluminum, and weighs no more than before thanks to computer-assisted structural improvements despite the increased strength. A newly developed metal/plastic hybrid cross-bar is bolted into this open-fronted section, and has significant weight advantages over the cast aluminum cross-bar of the preceding model. The suspension subframe carriers and the elastomer bearings of the rear axle struts were redeveloped in extensive simulations and driving trials, so as to improve them with respect to NVH and handling characteristics.

Constant level

The standard-fit AIRMATIC air suspension responds appropriately as it combines air suspension bellows with adaptive ADS+ dampers whose characteristics can be fully automatically varied at each individual wheel, in both the compression and rebound stages. While driving, a sophisticated sensor system and algorithms set the dampers according to the quality of the road to ensure that, for example, driving over a bump with just one wheel is not transmitted to the entire axle and the interior. At the front axle the springs and dampers are housed in one suspension strut. This level control is part of AIRMATIC. It keeps the ground clearance constant irrespective of the vehicle load, but also makes changes. By way of example, in COMFORT mode the vehicle body is lowered by 0.4 inches at high speeds above 76 mph and another 0.4 inches at speeds over 99 mph to reduce aerodynamic drag and increase driving stability. In SPORT driving mode the body is always 0.4 inches lower, and in SPORT+ 0.7 inches. At up to 37 mph, the body can be raised by 1.2 inches at the touch of a button.

As maneuverable as a compact car: both axles can do the steering

The aim of the engineers at Mercedes-Benz was to make the new S-Class as maneuverable as a compact car. The impressive driving function has been implemented using rear-axle steering that allows large steering angles of up to 10° and is integrated into the dynamic control systems of the steering, brakes and suspension (more about the rear-axle steering in the next chapter). The S-Class has an electro-mechanical direct steering system at the front. The suspension settings of the DYNAMIC SELECT driving modes allow individual adaptation of the assistance characteristics. No matter the vehicle weight, tire size and friction, an innovative control concept ensures consistent and comfortable steering feedback. The steering is also the central actuator for implementing the movement trajectory from numerous driving assistance functions and handling safety systems. In models equipped with the optional rear-axle steering, the front axle has a steering variant with an approx. 15% more direct steering ratio which requires considerably less steering movement in conjunction with the rear-axle steering.

DYNAMIC SELECT: The S-Class drives as the driver wants it to

The driver can individually modify the characteristics of the powertrain, ESP®, suspension and steering. The selection is made using a control at the lower end of the central display. The default setting is COMFORT mode with different characteristics assigned to each system. The driver has the choice of selecting fixed driving modes or individually combining sub-modes. The selection is acknowledged by acoustic and visual feedback. The desired driving mode is shown as the status and depicted in the central display.

The individual modes:

Program Character ECO particularly fuel-efficient driving COMFORT comfortable and fuel-efficient driving SPORT sporty driving SPORT+ very sporty driving INDIVIDUAL individual settings

The CURVE mode is also available in combination with E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL.

Electronic assistance: ESP® dynamic cornering assistance and Steering Assist

The steering assistant STEER CONTROL responds with proportionate steering force at the dynamic limits to support the driver in stabilizing the vehicle. To do this, the electronics determine the direction in which the driver must steer to defuse a potentially critical situation, and ensure a corresponding steering movement to indicate the steering direction that will enable the vehicle to be stabilized. For example, ESP® dynamic cornering assistance brakes the inner rear wheel if the electronics detect understeer. This results in both high handling safety and high driving dynamics.

Under the microscope: rear-axle steering

More maneuverable and dynamic thanks to rear-axle steering

Thanks to rear-axle steering (optional), the S-Class feels as maneuverable as a compact car in the city. The steering angle at the rear axle is up to ten degrees. For the S-Class with a long wheelbase and all-wheel drive, the turning circle is reduced by 6 feet to under 35.7 feet.

The interaction between the front-axle and rear-axle steering is configured to ensure agile responsiveness in city and country traffic together with a very high level of stability. This results in small side-slip angles and a high level of yaw suppression. At high speeds the focus is more on stability, though without compromising precision and responsiveness. This added value is achieved by integrated actuation of the steering and brakes (ESP®), and considerably improves handling safety as a result.

Customers have a choice of two variants of the optional rear-axle steering: 4.5° and 10° rear-axle steering. In the 10° variant the wheel size is limited to 255/40 R 20, allowing a larger wheel angle. These are the other differences:

Without rear-axle steering With rear-axle steering Max. steering angle at the rear axle (°) 0 4.5 10 Turning circle (m) Rear-wheel driver 12.5 11.7 10.8 S-Class with long wheelbase (V 223) 4MATIC 12.8 11.9 10.9

S-Class models with rear-axle steering have an approx. 15 percent more direct steering ratio at the front axle. This means that the driver does not need to turn the steering wheel as dramatically. The respective rear-axle angles and trajectories are shown in the driving mode menu in the central display.

The operating principle of rear-axle steering in detail: An electric motor drives a spindle at the rear axle via a drive belt. This makes axial adjustments to the spindle. Depending on the speed and the steering angle, the rear wheels are turned in the same or the opposite direction as the front wheels (same-direction or counter-direction steering). In simplified terms, this produces more agility and a smaller turning circle by counter-steering and more stability with same-direction steering. In the S-Class, the full steering angle of ten degrees is especially useful during parking maneuvers. The environmental data of the vehicle sensors (radar, camera, ultrasonic) are used to adapt the maximum angle to the relevant situation. The system switches from counter-direction to same-direction steering at speeds greater than 37 mph.

Under the microscope: E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL

Only floating is better

Improved ride comfort and agility, as well as innovative functions, such as raising the vehicle body in the event of a lateral crash, are provided by the new developed E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL active suspension (optionally available next year), which is combined with the standard AIRMATIC air suspension. This regulates the damping and spring forces individually at each wheel, and not only counters body roll, but also pitch and lift. Together with ROAD SURFACE SCAN and the CURVE function, E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL allows an extraordinarily high level of comfort and reinforces the claim of Mercedes-Benz to produce the world's most intelligent suspension system.

Active suspension systems have a long tradition at Mercedes-Benz. More than 40 years ago, research was already being conducted on spring and damper systems that would allow the power at each wheel to be individually controlled. The objective: to improve both ride comfort and vehicle dynamics. In 1999 ABC (Active Body Control) first entered series production in the S-Class Coupe. In subsequent years ABC was continuously developed further, with the ROAD SURFACE SCAN function added in 2013 to produce the first predictive suspension that responds to uneven surfaces before they are reached.

E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL continues this tradition in a unique way. Developed by Mercedes-Benz, it operates on 48 volts. The system is based on the full AIRMATIC air suspension system, and therefore offers all-round level control which keeps the vehicle level constant regardless of the load. The level can also be raised or lowered as needed, to increase ground clearance.

Furthermore, the air suspension with active hydraulic damping generates dynamic forces that overlay the air suspension forces and actively support and dampen the vehicle body, i.e. during linear and lateral acceleration or when driving on uneven roads. The body no longer squats or pitches during braking and acceleration, and on poor road surfaces the system is even able to recuperate energy, almost cutting in half the energy requirement compared with the preceding system in the S-Class.

The active suspension also allows a very wide spread of handling characteristics that can be set with the driving mode – from the comfort of a luxury sedan to the agility of a sports car. It is also closely networked with the rear-axle steering and the other suspension and control systems, to achieve a new level of stability and safety. With five multi-core processors, more than 20 sensors and use of the stereo camera, E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL responds predictively to any driving situation and ensures a completely new driving experience. The control units analyze the driving situation 1000 times per second, and adapt the suspension accordingly. ROAD SURFACE SCAN is a unique function: The stereo multi-purpose camera continuously registers the road surface ahead. The suspension struts are then activated to substantially reduce the body movements when driving over uneven surfaces, as the suspension responds even before the uneven stretch is reached.

The curve inclination function likewise improves ride comfort: in CURVE driving mode, the vehicle actively leans into bends by up to 3° in three stages, like a motorcycle. This reduces the lateral forces acting on the occupants. Cornering is therefore made much more pleasant, especially for the front and rear passengers.

The control function of E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL depends upon:

the driving style; i.e. dynamic

the road surface; i.e. uneven surfaces

the vehicle load

the selected driving mode: sporty (SPORT), comfortable (COMFORT), comfortable with dynamic curve inclination function (CURVE) or comfortable and particularly energy-efficient (ECO).

How it works: How E-ACTIVE Body Control works

E-ACTIVE Body Control adds semi-supporting hydraulics to the air suspension. The air springs bear the base load of the vehicle body and gradually regulate the level. The hydraulics generate dynamic forces that overlay the air spring forces, and actively support and dampen the vehicle body. They achieve up to 6 kN at the front wheels and 5 kN at the rear wheels. The actuating force is up to 20 kN/s, which also allows raising of the vehicle body when an impending side impact is recognized. More about this extension to PRE-SAFE® Impulse Side in the chapter "Protective measures in a side crash".

At each wheel, a damper is installed within the axle with two working chambers that have an adjustable damping valve and a hydraulic pressure reservoir. The damper is connected to an intelligent motor/pump unit in the 48 V network by hydraulic lines. Actuation of the motor/pump unit enables the hydraulic fluid to be displaced to create a difference in pressure within the damper, allowing an active force to be generated.

The motor/pump units at all four wheels are coordinated by a central control unit which also actuates the valves and the compressor for the air springs, and therefore always controls the entire suspension system.

The transition from a belt-driven hydraulic pump to an electric 48-volt pump also takes into account the increasing electrification of the powertrain: the combustion engine is idle increasingly often – or not used at all.

Exterior design

Modern luxury in its most desirable form

The S-Class is seen as a trendsetter in its segment. Together with its model variants, the luxury sedan is a point of reference and an example for the automobile industry. The new generation continues this tradition. The interplay between emotion and intelligence becomes tangible, and awakens desire for the brand and for the S- Class itself. Innovation in combination with the latest technology and traditional craftsmanship make the vehicle unique.

With a short front overhang, a long wheelbase and a balanced rear overhang, the S-Class is designed as a classical sedan with perfect proportions. Other unmistakable exterior features include the stretched hood, upright front end with the mounted star, the long passenger cell and the flowing C-pillar with its sculptured shoulder. The claim of the S-Class to high status is indicated by the excellent prestige measurement, i.e. the distance from the front axle to the windshield. The wide track and flush-mounted wheels with modern designs give the vehicle a muscular look.

The character lines have been greatly reduced along the sides. Cleverly contoured surfaces with a sculptured look create special light effects. At the same time they embody the Mercedes-Benz design philosophy of sensual purity. Chrome elements stylishly positioned by the designers – i.e. a decorative lower strip on the side sills – further embellish the S-Class and accentuate its length.

The front section impresses with its luxurious radiator grille. The numerous sensors and cameras of the assistance systems are attractively and symmetrically integrated into the design, and deliberately accentuated as high-tech elements.

The headlamps characterize the front aspect of the car. They have the three-point daytime driving light signature that is typical of the S-Class, but this is flatter and slightly smaller overall.

Seamless door handles (standard) and sophisticated wheel designs (size 19 to 21 inches) accentuate the side view. The dynamic appearance of the car is continued through the rear. Details such as the two visible exhaust tailpipes contribute to an unmistakable appearance that is typical of a Mercedes-Benz. They are accompanied by the surprising design of the trunk lid in combination with the progressive, two-section rear lights. The chrome strip at the upper edge of the rear lights accentuates the width of the rear.

Thanks to precisely designed, highly detailed interior features and certain animated functions, the rear lights contribute to the high quality features. They make the new S-Class unmistakable in both their day and night design.

Aerodynamics

Much ado for a low drag coefficient

With a C figure from 0.22,1 the S-Class is one of the world's most aerodynamic cars, specifically in the luxury sedan segment. Aerodynamic measures affecting the body, underbody and detachable parts result in positive findings in the wind tunnel and in real operation. Extensive airflow simulations were carried out using high- performance computer clusters during an early development phase. A great deal of fine-tuning also went into the aeroacoustics. The previous generation of the S-Class already excelled with a very high level of interior noise comfort, the new S-Class was able to build upon this high level of interior noise control creating an even quieter in cabin experience.

Although the frontal area (A) of the new S-Class has increased slightly to 2.5 sq. m., the drag coefficient has been reduced even further compared to the preceding model. The product of Cd and A is 0.56 sq. m., which is 200 sq. cm less than for the previous model after its last facelift.

One major focus of the aerodynamic measures was on the airflow in and around the front bumper. The space between the front wheel arch and the bumper is used as an air chamber. There are slits in the side walls of the recesses in the outer area of the bumper, these force air into the chambers and avoid interruption of the airflow ahead of the front wheels. At the same time some of the hot exhaust air from the engine compartment is directed into the air chamber. This is assisted by more effective sealing between the engine compartment and wheel arches. Each of the inlets ahead of the front wheels has a large exhaust air aperture preceded by a 3D suction spoiler. The mixture of cold and warm air is fed through these exhaust air apertures and ventilation slits to the insides of the front wheel arches. This result ensures the best possible airflow along the underside of the vehicle and along the sides of the front wheel arches, and also benefits thermal management in the engine compartment. In addition, the engine compartment paneling between the front wheels has been widened to reinforce this effect. Thanks to this improved thermal management, it has become possible to extend the rear engine compartment paneling even further to reduce aerodynamic drag in comparison with a preceding model with a comparable engine.

Detailed improvements to the underbody and mounted parts such as the exterior mirrors and wheels also contribute to the very good aerodynamic performance of the vehicle.

The new S-Class has two-section rear light clusters. Owing to their lower height compared to the single-section version, it was necessary to dispense with spoiler lips in the lenses. This meant that particular attention was given to improving the airflow to the rear diffuser.

S-Class models with the panoramic glass sunroof have diagonal rear struts in the underbody to rigidify the bodyshell. To improve aerodynamic drag, these have been removed from the diffuser airflow and relocated above the exhaust system.

The position and airflow angles of the aerodynamically shaped cladding on the rear spring control arms and the fuel tank guard were reconfigured with further CFD-DOE improvements (see next section) and individual calculations, then later fine-tuned in the wind tunnel.

The exterior mirrors feature aerostripes. These fine edges on the insides of the mirrors create turbulence and improve the airflow. The aerostripes also benefit the aeroacoustics.

Other measures include aero-wheels in almost every size, a cooling airflow control system behind the radiator grille and in the bumper, and improved sealing of the cooling airflow.

The three-dimensional airflow pattern around the vehicle was already calculated in high-performance simulation clusters using CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) in an early development phase. Shortly after this project started, during the dimensional drawing phase, several extensive DOE (Design of Experiments) studies were carried out on the basis of the preceding model, with up to 250 calculations per body area. In this process the aerodynamic engineers specify the parameters for certain components, i.e. the possible height of the trunk lid.

Hundreds of simulations were carried out over several days, fully covering the scope of the prescribed parameters. These simulations can be used to calculate a global or local optimum or, far more importantly in this phase, establish the influence of the individual parameters on the drag coefficient. Using the DOE method, specific aerodynamic requirements were reported to and discussed with personnel working on the dimensional concept and design in a very early phase.

In recent years such automated calculation processes including DOE have been intensively developed further by Mercedes-Benz aerodynamic engineers. As a result, digital development with DOE not only saves time, but is also cost- efficient: the preceding model required up to six hardware models, the new S-Class required only two 1:1 design models for wind tunnel improvements thanks to digital frontloading, i.e. advance selection of variants.

Aeroacoustics and NVH: even quieter interior than the previous model

The aim of sound insulation was to further improve the noise level in the interior. The high rigidity of the bodyshell provides the basis for outstanding noise and vibration comfort, and is enhanced with fine-tuning. For example, the apertures for the cable grommets in the firewall have double seals. To achieve an engine sound that is as refined and unobtrusive in the interior, the firewall insulation has been extended into the side areas of the A-pillars and the floor area.

Mercedes-Benz is also using acoustic foam in certain bodyshell sections for the first time in series production. In this process a special foam is packed into the bodyshell while these areas are still accessible. These foam sections then expand in the oven during cathodic dip painting (CDP). This process has considerably improved sound insulation in the body structure – i.e. sound transmission through the C-pillar.

The S-Class was developed in the in-house aeroacoustics wind tunnel, which went into operation in 2013. To reduce wind noise, the bodyshell and sealing concept were improved as well as optimizing the vehicle shape. Aeroacoustics measures in detail:

The exterior mirrors feature aerostripes. These fine edges on the insides of the mirrors create turbulence and ensure that the airflow is better able to follow the mirror contours, while reducing cutoff noise. The interior features were also fine-tuned: during the development phase, computer tomography was used for the mirror triangle. In this way the installed position of rails and multi-foam seals was verified.

The new, seamless door handles (standard) are better sealed on the inside than conventional designs.

The seals in the window areas were improved, and the gap reduced.

Extensive airflow measures for the panoramic sliding sunroof ensure a high level of noise comfort.

The S-Class has green-tinted thermal insulation glass as standard. The windshield is made of laminated safety glass with an integral acoustic membrane, while the side windows and rear window are of single-pane safety glass. Laminated safety glass all-round is available as standard equipment. This insulates against heat and noise, and reflects infrared radiation.

1 Best performance in SPORT+ driving mode

Under the microscope: the door handle

More than meets the eye

The seamless door handles (standard) are a completely new development. They are electrically extended when the driver approaches, or when the outer surface of the door handle is touched. Keyless access is provided by KEYLESS-GO.

The door handles are retracted when not in use and when traveling, and are flush with the door. If the door is to be opened, the handle is extended to its operating position in a parallel movement. Compared to pivoting door handles, a handle extending in parallel offers a much larger surface area and can be gripped with the whole hand.

When developing this visually impressive handle, great attention was paid to tolerances. The control electronics do not require classic end position switches and extend the handles with a wide load tolerance, and as a visually and acoustically attractive movement. The door handle exudes high quality and solidity.

Additional operating convenience is provided by KEYLESS-GO functions integrated into the seamless door handle. For example, the door handles are already extended as soon as a person with the key approaches the vehicle. Other operations of KEYLESS-GO are via capacitive sensor arrays on the handle for the main functions: unlocking the vehicle, locking and comfort closing, and requesting a retracted door handle. To open the door it is sufficient to pull the handle slightly, which opens the door lock with electric motor assistance.

With the seamless door handles, the central locking system and KEYLESS-GO blend into a single operation whenever the vehicle is accessed. The door handles are extended in special situations, i.e. after an accident.

Interior design

Digital-analog revolution in the interior

Modern luxury reaches a new level with the interior of the S-Class. The designers have created a feel-good ambience with lounge characteristics marked by elegance, high quality and spaciousness. Particular highlights include the dashboard with its new architecture, modern surface design and ergonomic display arrangement. The aim and ambition of the Mercedes-Benz interior designers was to harmonize digital and analog luxury in the vehicle interior.

The S-Class has always been a place for comfortable travel and relaxed working. With the new generation, the interior has fully evolved into a "third place", a refuge between home and workplace. Nearly all comfort-related dimensions of the S-Class have been improved in the front as well as the rear seats, with a generous amount of space.

The desired harmony between digital and analog luxury results in a revolutionary interior design, including associations with interior architecture and yacht design elements. The sculptured look of the dashboard, center console and armrests appear to float above an expansive interior landscape. The systematic reduction in the number of controls underscores the minimalist appearance of the interior. A fine divide between the upper section of the dashboard and the large trim element structures the area and creates horizontal breadth. This interface is also where the active ambient lighting (see separate chapter) is located.

In addition potential for up to five screens, highlights include the large trim elements in the dashboard and in the rear (with the Executive Rear Seat Package). These flow around the passengers and are a systematic further development of the wrap-around effect. One particularly attractive version of the trim is an open-pore wood veneer shot through with inlays of real aluminum that follow the contours. The "Novum" trim variant consists of a mixed metallic weave which accentuates the elegant, sporty styling.

New design elements include the flat, four-square center vents with horizontal nacelles. Two slim, vertical side vents on each side round off the ends of the dashboard. The air volume is controlled by hard keys with LED displays. The avantgarde geometry of the vents and their decorative nature accentuate the modern look.

The seats (see separate chapter for features and configuration) invite the occupants to sit down and relax. The flowing, three-dimensional layer design theme gives an impression of airiness. Different finishes give the seats various characters. For example, the progressive diamond pattern of nappa leather and Exclusive nappa leather provides a classical and expressive appearance.

Mercedes-Benz introduced electric seat adjustment in 1980. Since then, many vehicle generations have featured the brand's hallmark seat adjustment switch in the form of a stylized seat in the door. This control has been completely redesigned for the new S-Class. Visible joints have been reduced by combining the trim with the seat controls. The geometry and surround lighting of the control panel make the seat adjustment control appear to float on the door panel. The newly developed pressure sensors for seat adjustment open up new design possibilities. Thanks to the practically fixed control buttons, minimal gaps between the individual controls can be realized. This also allows for very small apertures in the black panel trim. This creates a slim, filigree, floating design of the control buttons. The pressure sensors also allow a continuous coupling of operating pressure and speed.

Choice of four display styles and three modes

The driver display and media display offer a comprehensive aesthetic experience. The appearance of the screens can be individualized with a choice of four display styles (Discreet, Sporty, Exclusive, Classic) and three modes (Navigation, Assistance, Service) Examples of new features:

In "Discreet", seven different color schemes are available for the instrumentation, and the 64 colors of the ambient lighting are grouped accordingly.

"Sporty" is dominated by the color red, with dynamic presentation of the central rev counter.

The new display scheme "Exclusive” in an attractive white mother-of-pearl look reserved for the S-Class. In night mode and when passing through tunnels, the system automatically switches to a darker display.

In "Assistance" mode, important events, the infrastructure and other road users (cars, motorcycles, and trucks) are shown.

The augmented reality head-up display (see separate chapter) is all-new, and projects important information into the real environment.

Under the microscope: resource-conserving materials

Light, recycled or renewable

More than 198 lbs of components made from resource-conserving materials are used in the S-Class. The number of components containing recyclates is now 120 – more than twice as many as in the preceding model. Another 88 lbs or so are made from renewable raw materials. The process of environmentally compatible development with specific targets is firmly embedded in the overall development process. Environmental aspects are already taken into account in the conceptual phase.

Recycling plastic waste and using recycled plastics conserves primary raw materials, while saving energy and CO2 emissions compared to products based on crude oil. The challenge lies in developing plastic recyclates that meet all current technical requirements with respect to safety, quality and functionality.

This has now become possible for the cable ducts that route the electrical lines through the vehicle. This advancement meant testing of various materials made from recycled plastics. One aspect of this testing and development was also testing and perfecting the recyclates with respect to emissions into the interior and odors. The new cable ducts add another 6 lbs to the total weight of resource-conserving materials.

Lightweight construction with a natural fiber microsandwich

Lower weight not only reduces the amount of material used, but also the energy needed to move the vehicle. A microsandwich material was developed for the interior of the S-Class, and in most components this is reinforced with natural fibers. It not only weighs 40 percent less than a comparable, conventional component, but its thermal formability also allows use in complex applications and its strength improves crash behavior compared to previously used materials. In the S-Class, the microsandwich is used in the map pockets in the door panels, in the seat backrest linings and for the parcel shelf. The use of this natural fiber based microsandwich and the resulting weight reduction lead to a lower primary energy requirement from production and use right up to the disposal phase.

Carpeting of recycled Nylon threads

A new, recycled thread is now used for the floor coverings. This thread - brandname ECONYL® - consists of regenerated Nylon. It is manufactured by recovering Nylon waste destined for the landfill, for example old fish nets and fabric remnants from mills and carpets. These are collected and transformed into a new thread having the same properties as nylon from new raw materials. The recycling process used to produce the thread saves CO2 in comparison with new production. It also enables Mercedes-Benz to keep materials in circulation.

The front seats

High-tech for maximum comfort

Up to 19 motors in the front seats make for comfortable seating – a number that indicates the complexity of the technology installed in the seats. However, the seats not only play a major part for comfort, but also for safety. When it comes to luxurious wellbeing: all the seats available for the S-Class carry the seal of approval by the Healthy Seating campaign1.

The wealth of technology is accommodated in a new design whose weight has not increased despite the new content. The backrest is now isolated from the seat surface, which has advantages in terms of transmitted vibrations and crash behavior. The seat cushion takes the form of a steel-sprung half shell of sheet steel with foam upholstery and a seat cover. The moldings for attachment to the seat adjustment system are integrated into the half shells. The springs are pretensioned when the seat depth is increased. Seat adjustment therefore adapts the spring characteristics for larger and heavier occupants. An innovative microsandwich material is used in the seatback lining. More information: "Under the microscope: resource-conserving materials".

ENERGIZING seat kinetics is now available in the S-Class for the first time. Small changes in the angles of the seat surface and backrest tension and relax the muscles, benefiting the circulation. The list of drive motors and actuators in each seat for the following functions shows the complexity of the seat as a high-tech component:

Longitudinal adjustment

Height adjustment

Inclination adjustment

Seat cushion depth adjustment

Backrest angle

Head restraint height adjustment

Head restraint angle

Heel support (only front passenger seat)

Rear Seat Entertainment/displays for passengers in the rear. On the front passenger side, the inclination is automatically adjusted to the angle of the backrest to keep the same angle of vision. Naturally the rear passengers can also adjust the monitors individually. At the driver's seat the monitor is always adjusted by hand.

4 vibration motors for massage

5 fan motors

a motor for the lumbar support pump in the basic seats. The pump for the inflatable side bolsters of the multicontour seat is centrally installed in the trunk.

Additionally, the seats also play an increasingly major role where safety is concerned. Up to four airbags (sidebag as a combined thorax-pelvis bag, the new rear airbag and the air chamber of PRE-SAFE® Impulse Side) have to be accommodated. More about this in the chapters "The rear airbag" and "Protective measures in a side crash".

Other new features in the seat apply if the Burmester® high-end 4D surround sound system is equipped. These features include two resonators in the backrests. These convert bass tones into vibrations, making music an even more engaging experience. Ear-level speakers integrated into the head restraints improve communication. For example, the driver can hear instructions from the navigation system without disturbing the other occupants. More about this in the chapter "The sound systems"

Ten different massage programs are available in the new S-Class. Two new programs specially designed for the S-Class use vibration motors. The effect of the relaxing massage in combination with seat heating is similar to that of a hot stone massage. To this end, the seat heating is combined with the inflatable air chambers in the active multicontour seats. The air chambers are now closer to the seat surface, and are therefore even easier to control and feel. The massage programs take between eight and eighteen minutes. Their intensity can be chosen in two stages.

Hot Relaxing back massage

Hot Relaxing shoulder massage

Activating massage

Classic massage

Mobilizing massage

Wave massage

Deep Waves massage

Active Workout backrest

Active Workout cushion

Depth massage

Depth workout

The rear seats

More concentration when working, greater relaxation

Two different rear seat variants make it possible to configure the rear of the S-Class as a working or rest area. One new feature is the heatable additional cushion for the rear head restraints. The adjustment range and angle of the front passenger seat in the chauffeur configuration and the reclining seat behind it have been improved as well.

An overview of the five rear seat variants:

S-Class with … … long

wheelbase Static bench seat Three-seater bench seat with center armrest S Comfort seats with 19 to 37 degrees backrest angle Three-seater with electrically adjustable single seats and folding center armrest O Executive seat (reclining seat) with 19 to (on front passenger side) 43.5° backrest angle Three-seater with electrically adjustable single outer seats and folding center armrest O

S = Standard, O = Option, - = not available

An adjustable and heatable additional cushion on the head restraints is a new feature for the outer rear seats. This uses an integrated heating membrane to give pleasant warmth in the occupant's head and neck area. The heating function is activated via the seat heating. The power is conveniently and safely supplied via the push buttons of the removable cushion. The additional cushion is included with the Executive Line.

With the Chauffeur package, included in the Executive Line, the driver and front passenger can electrically move the front passenger seat to a chauffeur position. The adjustment range and angles of the front passenger seat and the reclining seat behind it have been improved in various respects: Thanks to a modified head restraint, the front passenger backrest can be folded further forward by 26°, the larger heel support has .4 inches more travel and can also be folded down as a footrest. The adjustment range of the calf rest on the Executive seat has been extended by around 2 inches compared to the previous version.

The active multicontour seats, additional warming cushions and the 8-way luxury head restraints combine to form the Executive Rear Seat Package, included in the Executive Line. If single active multicontour seats are ordered, the side bolsters of the backrest and the contour in the lumbar area can be adjusted to suit the individual body shape of the occupant. A massage function is also available. The massage programs for the rear seats include: Classic Massage, Workout back and Wave massage which is also available as part of ENERGIZING comfort.

The Executive seats in the rear also feature the seat cushion airbag. The airbag is located under the seat cushion upholstery, but on top of the plastic seat shell, which is moved by the seat mechanisms. This means that the airbag is always in the right position relative to the occupant. In an accident, with the occupant in a reclined position on a flat seat cushion, without additional measures there would be a danger of the pelvic area sliding beneath the belt strap (submarining). This can be prevented by the cushionbag, as it raises the front section of the seat cushion upholstery. The airbag is only activated if the seat is in the reclined position during a crash. It is not activated in the upright position, as there is then no danger of submarining.

If the Burmester® high-end 4D surround sound system is equipped, two resonators are also integrated into each outer rear seat. With the optional seat climatization there are four radial fans in the cushion and two in the backrest of each seat. The air taken in through the perforated seat cover flows through the seat structure and is ventilated downwards and to the rear. This surrounds the occupants with a pleasant flow of air. In conjunction with electrically adjustable rear seats, as part of the Warmth Comfort package, surface heating for the armrests with three-stage adjustment is also available in the rear.

Under the microscope: the sound systems

Multi-dimensional musical enjoyment

There is a choice of two sound systems in the new S-Class. The two Burmester® systems provide multi- dimensional surround sound. 3D Surround Sound (standard) is created with the help of special Burmester® algorithms and two loudspeakers integrated into the headlining. Active actuation of each speaker by digital technologies produces an exceptionally expressive and natural sound. The Burmester® high-end 4D surround sound system adds another dimension to the three-dimensional listening experience – 4D sound. This uses resonators to transfer resonance to the seats. In combination with the two Burmester® sound systems the S- Class has in-car communication. This comfort function assists communication between the occupants during a journey.

Here is an overview of the three sound systems:

Standard sound system Burmester® 3Dsurround

sound system Burmester® high-end4D

surround sound system Total number of speakers 9 15 30 Of which

… woofers/subwoofers/tweeters

… 3D speakers

… centerfill speakers

… surround speakers

… subwoofers/mid-range

… ear-level speakers for driver/front passenger seats 1/4/4 2/4/4

2

1

2 2/4/7

6

1

2

4

4 Sound amplifiers 1 1 2 Subwoofers (liters) - - 18.5 Resonators - - 8 Total output (watts) 125 710 1750

30 speakers and eight resonators are included in the Burmester® high-end 4D surround system. Two resonators are integrated into the backrest of each seat. Direct reproduction of the sound resonance in the seats adds another level to the three-dimensional listening experience – 4D sound. The perceived intensity of the sound can be individually adjusted for each seat. The music becomes even more emotional thanks to this tangible component. In addition to playing music, the 4D sound is used for an even more emotional function of ENERGIZING COMFORT (see corresponding chapter).

Speakers integrated into the front seats at ear level make an even further improved surround sound experience possible for all occupants. With the new drivertainment function, information from the infotainment system, i.e. navigation instructions and telephone calls, can be specifically directed to the driver's seat. With sound personalization, the user can easily adapt the sound system to suit personal listening preferences. The result is saved to a personal sound set and stored in the user profile.

Two amplifiers with a total output of 1750 watts power 37 separately processed output channels. Hybrid amplifier technology with digital signal processing, analog filters and separate power supply ensure precise and highly dynamic sound reproduction. Alongside the acoustic attributes, features such as the extending tweeters in the mirror triangle or the lighting are another highlight of the high-end sound system.

The S-Class includes in-car communication function in combination with the two Burmester® sound systems. This function makes communication between the occupants more comfortable by amplifying speech and transmitting it from the speakers. In the new S-Class Sedan, amplified speech is supported in two directions, from the driver/front passenger to the rear passengers and vice versa.

The intelligent signal processing separates voice signals from surrounding noises. The voice signals are amplified, while the surrounding noises suppressed. This voice amplification takes the interior noise level into account, and dynamically adapts the amplification of the voice signals.

Climate control

Whether warm or cold: always comfortable

The climate control system is a completely new development. Improvements have been made to the acoustic properties and air quality in the interior with ease of operation and control. Both the maximized cooling output and the heat output are particular highlights. For maximum comfort on cold days, all models are equipped with a 48 V PTC (Positive Temperature Coefficient) booster heater as standard. This rapidly heats the interior, and a warm outlet air temperature can be felt immediately. THERMOTRONIC with two climate zones is also standard equipment, with 4-zone THERMOTRONIC in the rear available as optional equipment.

The two climate control systems share a number of other functions. For example:

7 personal climate profiles can be stored, plus a guest profile.

Automatic switching to air recirculation when approaching a tunnel, and when the air quality sensor detects poor outside air quality. When this is detected, all windows and the sunroof are closed – then returned to their previous positions when switching back to fresh air. They are also closed if the air recirculation switch is pressed for longer than two seconds.

Residual engine heat utilization

2 solar sensors (in the rain sensor and on the parcel shelf)

The window misting sensor in the stem of the rear-view mirror measures the window temperature and the interior humidity level. The humidity level of the intake air is also assessed. This enables the energy requirement of the compressor to be reduced in cool temperatures with dry ambient air resulting in energy savings, and to avoid dry interior air is avoided.

5 sensors for the outlet air temperature (THERMOTRONIC Rear: 4 plus 2 heat exchanger sensors)

2 interior temperature sensors

17 step adjustment motors to control the temperature and airflows (THERMOTRONIC Rear: 20)

Electric refrigerant compressor

AIR-BALANCE package: active fragrance and ionization

The preceding series was the pioneer, and active fragrance has now become a popular feature for the high-end Mercedes-Benz models. As part of the AIR-BALANCE package, the intensity of the fragrance can be set in three stages. Two special fragrances were created for the new S-Class: BAMBOO MOOD is an unobtrusive, light fragrance full of power and energy, rounded off with a hint of fresh water. COTTON MOOD is an atmospheric fragrance conveying purity and freshness with a basis of amber and musk and a hint of green and jasmine to accentuate this calming effect.

An ionizer is integrated into the side vent in the dashboard. This ionizes the air in the duct with a high voltage.

The ENERGIZING COMFORT programs

Comfortable travel while staying healthy

At the touch of a button or by voice command, the holistic "Fit & Healthy" approach of ENERGIZING COMFORT provides a tangible experience of the significantly advanced comfort systems in the S-Class, and features programs that bundle them into worlds of experience. At the same time, the system creates a suitable atmosphere in the interior – for example, invigorating if the driver is feeling fatigued or relaxing if the driver is experiencing elevated stress levels. The ENERGIZING COACH is able to suggest an appropriate fitness or wellness program based on vehicle and trip data. It also factors in information about sleep quality and stress level into its intelligent algorithm if the driver has a compatible wearable device.

Mercedes-Benz has fundamentally improved ENERGIZING comfort control in the new S-Class. Innovations such as in- depth massage (see chapter on seats) and resonance transmission by the Burmester® high-end 4D surround sound system are now integrated. This makes bass tones tangible. Direct reproduction of the sound resonance in the seats adds another level to the three-dimensional listening experience – as 4D sound is inspired by the acoustic massage. The perceived intensity of the sound can be individually adjusted for each seat. The music becomes even more emotional thanks to this tangible component. Two resonators are integrated into the backrest of each seat for this purpose.

Further improvements to ENERGIZING COMFORT:

The character of the programs has been made more specific.

Some comfort systems are exclusively used by ENERGIZING comfort control. For example there is a special massage procedure in the Vitality program.

Increased flexibility for the sequence of individual functions within a program.

Visualization benefits from active ambience lighting and large screens with high-resolution animations.

Shared experience: other occupants can participate in an active program (Join mode), or suggest that others run this program for themselves (Share mode).

The voice assistant "Hey Mercedes" is integrated. A statement such as "I am stressed", for example, automatically triggers the 'Enjoyment' program with regenerative character. If the driver says "I'm tired", they are then prompted to take a break and ENERGIZING COMFORT starts the Vitality program.

Each program has its own sound background composed in 7.1 surround sound by a sound agency.

Two ENERGIZING packages are optionally available for the S-Class. The package contents:

The ENERGIZING package Front has ENERGIZING COMFORT, ENERGIZING COACH, AIR-BALANCE package, ambience lighting, Warmth Comfort package, front seat climatization and Active Multicontour Seat package in the front.

The ENERGIZING package Rear extends the ENERGIZING comfort control to the rear seats. It includes seat climatization in the rear and the Seat Comfort package Rear. This package requires the optional electrically adjustable rear seats and MBUX high-end rear entertainment.

Here is an overview of the individual ENERGIZING COMFORT programs:

Program Purpose/Character Main components Sub-components Refresh Refreshment on hot days or after physical effort Climate pulse (short blast of cool air), seat ventilation, deep wave massage (enlivening and stimulating vibrations in the seat

cushion) Green-blue light, animation, sound, fragrance & ionization, 4D sound setting (off) Warmth Warmth and coziness on cold days Seat, surface and steering wheel heating, heated neck cushion in the rear Orange-red light, animation, discreet sound, fragrance & ionization, massage, 4D

sound setting Vitality Activation on long car journeys Stimulating sound and activating light, exclusive stimulating massage Animation, seat ventilation, fragrance & ionization, ENERGIZING seat kinetics, 4D sound setting Enjoyment Creation of a positive mood, regeneration if stress level is

high Mobilizing massage, 4D sound with regenerating

effect of low frequencies Positive sound, warm light, animation, fragrance &

ionization Well-Being Spa-character for relaxation and wellbeing Hot-stone massage (alternate shoulder and lower back massage) Violet light, animation, relaxing sound, fragrance & ionization, 4D sound Training Three times ten sequences for:

Muscle activation, muscle relaxation,

alertness Explanatory video, voice instructions Ambience lighting ENERGIZING tips General notes on wellbeing Voice information about five body areas

ENERGIZING COACH: individual fitness recommendations

The ENERGIZING COACH is based on an intelligent algorithm. It recommends the Refresh, Warmth, Vitality or Enjoyment program depending on the situation and individual. If the Mercedes-Benz vivoactive® 3 smartwatch, the Mercedes-Benz Venu® smartwatch or another compatible Garmin® wearable device is linked, individual values such as stress level or sleep quality optimize the precision of the recommendation. Via the Mercedes me App, the smartwatch sends vital data of the wearer to the ENERGIZING COACH, i.e. pulse rate, stress level and sleep quality. The recommended comfort program can be started from the suggestion in the form of a notification in the MBUX system.

The aim is to ensure that the driver feels relaxed even during demanding or monotonous journeys. In addition, the pulse rate recorded by the integrated Garmin® wearable is shown in the central display.

ENERGIZING seat kinetics: improved spinal health

ENERGIZING seat kinetics support orthopedically beneficial changes in the seating posture by means of minute changes to the inclination of the seat cushions and backrest. The system is available for the front seats in conjunction with all- electric seat adjustment with memory function.

ENERGIZING seat kinetics uses the electric seat adjustment. If the driver selects this program, the inclination of the seat cushions and backrests is continuously adjusted minutely using the seat settings selected by the driver and the front passenger as the starting point. The changes are only minimal - a few degrees or millimeters.

ENERGIZING seat kinetics can improve spinal health, because the natural strain and relief of muscles, joints and discs can lead to muscle relaxation and an improved supply of nutrients to the joints and discs.

ENERGIZING seat kinetics is based on a patented algorithm. The program can be conveniently selected with visual support via MBUX or the voice assistant "Hey Mercedes".

Vehicle body and accident protection:

Stable, light and safe

Intelligent bodyshell design and restraint systems innovations reinforce the leading role of the S-Class when it comes to passive safety. The new aluminum hybrid bodyshell with an aluminum content exceeding 50 percent meets numerous requirements: A high level of crash safety, up to 132 lbs less weight and a highly rigid bodyshell, all work to ensure outstanding handling characteristics accompanied by excellent noise and vibration comfort.

The bodyshell of the new S-Class was designed with a particular focus on lightweight construction. The newly developed aluminum/steel hybrid bodyshell increases the aluminum content to more than 50 percent by weight. The high proportion of aluminum is achieved by using cast and extruded structural components. This form of lightweight design and construction requires highly complex joining techniques. It demonstrates the expertise of Mercedes-Benz in the luxury sedan segment, as well as the quality arising from close, yet barely perceptible body joints and the precise fit of the design surfaces.

The extensive package of lightweight construction measures includes rigid extruded aluminum sections for the side members in the front, rear and sides. Specially developed, highly integrated diecast aluminum components are used at important nodal points in the structure.

The extremely stable side wall structure comprises the pillars, the side roof frame and the side members. The material mix of aluminum and high-strength steel alloys helps to reconcile the conflicting aims of lightweight design and crash resistance. The inner shells are partly made up of several components, with particularly large areas for the nodal points between the pillars, roof frame and side members according to the potential loads.

One-piece aluminum side wall panels are a highly effective lightweight construction feature. Particular importance was given to achieving close joints and high-quality radiuses. The body panels of the roof, hood, fenders, trunk lid and doors are also of sheet aluminum.

Passenger cell: protected by ultra-high-strength and press-hardened steel

The Mercedes-Benz safety cell is the centerpiece of the safety system. It has a structure of hot-formed high-strength steel cross-members in the areas of the firewall and rear end. At the sides this is complemented with extremely rigid side sills of extruded aluminum sections, which are larger than in the preceding model, with four internal chambers.

The floor structure likewise has ultra-high-strength and press-hardened steel alloys combined to form a highly functional platform. The loads arising in all impact scenarios are conducted into the main floor. The robust center tunnel and the lateral side members provide the basis for this. These assemblies are connected using further cross-members and diagonal struts. The design of this support structure makes the use of lighter floor panels possible. These make a major contribution to weight efficiency. The load resistance of the tunnel, which is especially important for frontal impacts, is achieved using connected sections of high-strength steel. The wall thicknesses varies according to expected loads.

Front: Protection of other road users

The front structure consists of an annular upper structure, the side members and the integral carrier. Additional polymer connecting elements between the crash levels ensure particularly effective energy absorption in the early phase of a crash. The integral carrier supports the engine, steering and lower suspension arms, and uses a special crash support system to direct longitudinal forces into the floor structure during a frontal collision. In the case of semi-overlapping collisions, the cross-connections in the front section are able to activate the side unaffected by the impact, i.e. the right side of the structure in case of a semi-overlapping collision on the left, and vice versa.

In cases of increased impact, the wheels are supported against the rigid side wall and the wheel impact element positioned ahead of it. The geometry and strength of the side sills are configured accordingly. Above the pedal floor panel the firewall is reinforced by an exterior cross-member of high-strength steel, which is supported by the A-pillars.

As well as occupant protection, compatibility with other road users was an important development objective. For this purpose, as an addition to the previous concept, the front flexural member is designed to provide increased stability and a broad impact surface for the other vehicle in an accident.

Rear section: two zones with different purposes

The safety level of the rear structure is mainly achieved by a division into two crash zones. The zone housing of the fuel tank components is kept almost deformation-free by cast aluminum sections. The purpose of the crumple zone behind this is mainly to dissipate impact energy with the help of extruded aluminum structures. In the case of a semi- overlapping collision, the rear flexural member directs the loads into the side unaffected by the impact, so that both side member paths can be activated.

Restraint systems: innovations for passengers in the rear

Especially in the S-Class, particular attention has always been paid to safety in the rear. In this respect, Mercedes-Benz has long devoted itself to improving the airbag and seat belt systems. Large windowbags cover the side windows like a curtain. These can be triggered according to the type of impact, i.e. a severe lateral collision or a rollover. The outer seat belts are equipped with belt tensioners and belt force limiters are standard, helping to reduce the loads impact on the occupants. Rear sidebags are equipped as standard.

The rear airbag is an innovation by Mercedes-Benz: this additional airbag can further improve the safely level of passengers in the rear during a severe frontal collision (see "Under the microscope"). However it still remains important for the occupants to wear seat belts.

Under the microscope: the rear airbag

Frontal airbags for both rear occupants for the first time

Last year, in the Experimental Safety Vehicle ESF, Mercedes-Benz presented the ideas the company's safety specialists were developing. Among them more than 20 innovations were near-series developments such as the rear airbag, which is now available as optional equipment in the S-Class. The frontal airbag for the rear seat deploys particularly gently thanks to its innovative construction using a tubular structure. During severe frontal collisions, the rear airbag can considerably reduce the impact on the heads and necks of occupants on the outer rear seats.

The rear airbag uses an innovative concept to inflate and position the air cushion. To this end, it has a special tubular structure which is rapidly inflated by compressed gas from a cold gas generator. The space between is filled with ambient air. Patented valves ensure that the air is retained when the occupant is immersed in the airbag, creating the protective effect. The tubular structure itself has a content of approx. 16 liters. The effective volume of the space in between is up to 70 liters. The airbag volume is configured so that a rear occupant wearing a seat belt can be protected before contacting the front seats.

Designing a rear airbag for a frontal collision requires a different concept from a conventional driver or front passenger airbag. This is because the spatial parameters are different, occupant behavior varies widely and the airbag must be accommodated in the adjustable backrest of the front seat. In addition, the seating position of children and adults was also taken into consideration.

Particular attention was therefore given to gentle deployment of the airbag in case people or objects are in the deployment zone. The special design of this new airbag decisively contributes to compliance with the in-house requirements of Mercedes-Benz, some of which were derived from tests on front passenger airbags. The inflating tubes give way when contacting obstructions, such as a child seat in the rear facing position. The force is directed mainly past the obstacle as of a certain counterforce rather than against it.

The airbag enhances the restraining effect of the belt system, and can support the head and neck to decrease the loads on them significantly.

Under the microscope: protective measures in a side crash

Additional side impact protection

New protective features for a severe lateral impact are introduced with the new S-Class. A suspension-based function has been added to the innovative PRE-SAFE® Impulse Side: when a side impact is detected, the vehicle body can be raised by the E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL suspension within a few tenths of a second.

PRE-SAFE® Impulse Side, an innovation in the Experimental Safety Vehicle ESF 2009, had its world production premiere in 2015. The idea behind this was to make use of the time before the impact, the system moves the occupant away from the door panel and towards the center of the vehicle just before an impending side collision. To do this, the system inflates the air chambers in the side bolsters of the backrest within a fraction of a second when an imminent side impact is detected. This impulse moves the occupant away from the danger zone, increasing the distance from the door, as the impulse is also moderately transferred to the occupant. This mitigates the forces acting on the passenger during a lateral impact. This can substantially lessen the load exerted on the ribcage by the side collision, and greatly reduce the risk of injury.

Mercedes-Benz has now added a new function of PRE-SAFE® Impulse Side to its measures in the pre-accident phase: when a side impact is detected, the vehicle body can be raised by the E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL suspension within a few tenths of a second. Radar sensors are used to recognize a potential side crash. The actuator is the E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL suspension, which can raise the body upwards by up to 3 inches. This reduces the loads on the door structures, as the door sill can absorb more of the impact thanks to its higher position. As a result, deformation of the passenger cell and the loads acting on the occupants can be reduced.

Powertrain

More electrification, more efficiency

When the new S-Class is launched, a six-cylinder in-line engine will be available, alongside a V8 engine with integrated starter generator (ISG) and a 48-volt onboard electrical system.

With the introduction of the integrated starter-generator (ISG) in the S-Class powered by the M 256 six-cylinder in-line engine in 2017, the 48 volt onboard electrical system celebrated its world premiere. The ISG is responsible for hybrid functions such as EQ boost and energy recovery, while allowing fuel savings that were previously reserved for high- voltage hybrid technology. The systematically electrified six-cylinder in-line engine in the new Mercedes-Benz S 500 4MATIC has an output of 429 hp and 384 lb-ft of torque. The electrified V8 biturbo engine in the new Mercedes-Benz S580 has an output of 469 hp and 516 lb-ft. Both variants are equipped with EQ Boost which provides a further 184 lb-ft of torque as well as up to an additional 21 hp for short periods.

Intelligent, forced induction that includes an electric booster compressor, as well as the integrated starter alternator (ISG) provide outstanding power delivery without turbo lag. In addition, the engine starts quickly and comfortably, making the start/stop function almost imperceptible to the driver.

Systematic electrification dispenses with the need for a belt drive for ancillary components at the front of the engine, which reduces its overall length. The slim design as an in-line engine, together with the physical separation of intake/exhaust, creates space for a near-engine emission control system. The 48 V on-board electrical system serves not only high power consumers, such as the water pump and air-conditioning compressor, but also the integrated starter-generator (ISG), which also supplies energy to the battery by means of highly efficient energy recuperation.

The U.S. model range at the launch of the S-Class

S500

4MATIC S 580

4MATIC Transmission automatic 9G-TRONIC Engine (no. of cylinders, arrangement) 3.0L Inline- 6 4.0 L V8 Biturbo Displacement cc 2999 3,982 Output hp 429 496 at rpm 5,500 –

6,100 5,500 Add. output with EQ Boost hp 21 21 Peak torque Lb-ft 384 516 at rpm 1,600-

4,500 2,000 –

4,000 Add. torque with EQ Boost Lb-ft 184 184 Acceleration 0-60 mph s TBA TBA Top speed (electronically limited) mph 130 130

History

Setting the standard in the luxury class for many decades

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class follows a long tradition that extends back to the beginnings of the Mercedes brand in the early 20th Century. With the experience gained from 135 years of automobile engineering, Mercedes- Benz produces vehicles that take care of their occupants' safety and offers a comprehensive luxury experience that leaves owners more time for the important things in life. Each model has decisively influenced the automotive engineering of its era. Well before the official designation S-Class, the models in the executive and luxury class were the mainstay of the Stuttgart-based company's portfolio and have always stood for luxury, comfort, safety and lifestyle. The continuous ancestry of the S-Class begins with the model 220 (W 187) of 1951.

The unrivalled tradition of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class has roots that extend back to the beginnings of the Mercedes brand in the early 20th century. One early and very telling example is the Mercedes-Simplex 60 HP presented in 1903. In subsequent years, the product ranges of the Mercedes and Benz brands always featured several models in the executive and luxury class. Although open touring cars were the most popular body type at this time, the more powerful models in particular were also offered as luxurious sedans.

All this changed in the mid-1920s. In a time of rapidly increasing motorization and traffic densities that the development of the road network was unable to match, safe driving characteristics, a comfortable interior and the best possible protection from wind, rain and dust became increasingly important. Sedan cars and Pullman models gradually prevailed over the open touring models. Important executive and luxury class models during this period were the supercharged Mercedes six-cylinder 15/70/100 hp and 24/100/140 hp models which appeared at the end of 1924. In 1928, following the 1926 merger between the two previously independent companies founded by Carl Benz and Gottlieb Daimler to form Daimler-Benz AG, the model range was joined by the Model Nürburg 460 (W 08) as the first Mercedes- Benz production car with an eight-cylinder engine. With continuous further developments it remained in the model range until 1939, with the Model 500 as the last variant. From 1926 the entry-level model to the Mercedes-Benz executive class was the six-cylinder 12/55 HP, which was developed further to culminate in the Mercedes-Benz Mannheim 370 (W 10) introduced in 1931. 1933 saw the introduction of the Mercedes-Benz 290 (W 18) as a completely new design which was replaced by the Model 320 (W 142) in 1937.

When the model range was expanded with the Model 170 S from the lineage of the E-Class, company chairman Wilhelm Haspel introduced the S as the new model designation in 1949. He declared that the letter S stood for "Super" or "Special". Since the launch of the 220 S in 1956, it has been in continuous use by Mercedes-Benz in the luxury segment. The designation "S-Class" was officially introduced with the 116 series in 1972.

From the W 187 to the "Ponton Mercedes" (1951 to 1959)

In the post-war period, the direct lineage of the S-Class began with the six-cylinder Model 220 (W 187), with which Mercedes-Benz reentered the upper-class segment in 1951. In 1954 this was followed by a completely new model with the same designation. The new Model 220, also known internally as the 220 a (W 180), was the first Mercedes-Benz six- cylinder model of monocoque construction. Its modern, spacious "Ponton" body provided a previously unknown level of comfort. In 1956, with the introduction of the improved and more powerful Model 220 S, the letter S became a permanent fixture in the nomenclature of the Mercedes-Benz luxury class. 1958 saw the début of the 220 SE (W 128), a more powerful variant of the luxury class model by virtue of petrol injection.

From the "Tailfin" to the high-performance sedan (1959 to 1972)

The "Tailfin" models 220, 220 S and 220 SE (W 111) introduced in 1959 derived their nickname from the guide fins on the rear wings. This new generation of the luxury class was a special milestone in automotive history, as this was when the safety body with crumple zones and a rigid passenger cell conceived by Béla Barényi first entered series production. The top model in this series, the 300 SE (W 112) presented in 1961, featured a standard air suspension system and the automatic transmission newly developed by Mercedes-Benz. In 1963 the long-wheelbase version of this model founded a new tradition for the luxury class sedans of Mercedes-Benz: The wheelbase was lengthened by 4 inches to give passengers in the rear a significant increase in legroom and traveling comfort. In 1965 the sedans of the 108 and 109 series replaced the "Tailfin" models. These distinguished themselves with their elegant, timeless design and generously sized windows. As well as models with a conventional steel suspension – internally designated the 108 series – there were air-sprung variants (109 series) which were likewise available with a longer wheelbase. In 1968 the 300 SEL 6.3 was presented as a special highlight. The new top model in the series was equipped with the powerful V8 engine of the Mercedes-Benz 600 (W 100), and offered sports car-like performance together with outstanding comfort.

Automotive trendsetters: the 116 and 126 series (1972 to 1991)

The name given to the 116 series introduced in 1972 now expressed what had been the norm at Mercedes-Benz for decades: the luxury class sedans bearing the "S" in their model designations were now officially known as the S-Class. The new designation was accompanied by a wealth of innovations. The integral safety concept included i.e. the collision- protected fuel tank, a four-spoke safety steering wheel, anti-soiling side windows, large headlamps, conspicuous indicators and ribbed, dirt-repelling rear lights. In 1977, the diesel era began in the luxury class with the 300 SD, though initially only for the North American markets. At the same time, the luxury diesel was the first production car with a turbodiesel engine. From 1978 the S-Class was the world's first car to be available with the anti-lock braking system ABS, which ensures steerability even during emergency braking. A world sensation at the time, ABS is nowadays an automotive standard.

The technology transfer from the S-Class to the other Mercedes-Benz model series, and then to the models of other manufacturers until it became state of art, was systematically continued in subsequent years. In the 126 series introduced in 1979, the airbag became a central element in automobile safety in 1981. Other attributes of this S-Class generation were the aerodynamically optimized shape and systematic weight reduction for lower pollutant emissions, partly thanks to new light-alloy V8 engines. The 126 series also made its mark in terms of design: It was the first Mercedes-Benz passenger car to dispense with traditional chrome bumpers in favor of deformable plastic bumpers that could withstand a minor parking collision without damage.

Luxury in its highest form: the 140 and 220 series (1991 to 2005)

In 1991 the 140-series S-Class was the new flagship model. Its developers concentrated on maximum comfort, for example through generous dimensions and double glazing for optimized acoustic insulation. The top 600 SE and 600 SEL models were the first Mercedes-Benz production cars to be powered by a V12 engine. The entry level in terms of power was the 300 SD Turbodiesel, which now made the luxury class diesel available outside North America as well. This generation of the S-Class likewise introduced a trailblazing safety innovation in automobile engineering: ESP®, which became standard equipment in the V12 variants from 1995 and was optional equipment for the V8 models. Brake Assist BAS was added in the following year.

When the time for a model changeover came in 1998, the new 220-series S-Class was given a more understated design. The major development aims were to save weight while further improving safety and comfort. Despite dispensing with the weight-intensive double glazing, the new model generation offered even further improved comfort thanks to i.e. the new, electronically controlled AIRMATIC air suspension, the control and display system COMAND and the innovative intelligent cruise control system DISTRONIC. The active Active Body Control (ABC) suspension available from 1999 reduced body roll and achieved a previously unknown level of refinement. Customers with sporty ambitions were attracted to the S 55 AMG: an AMG model was officially shown in the S-Class price list for the first time. In autumn 2002, the S 600 as the regular top model without an AMG badge was treated to a power increase which enabled it to break the 368 kW (500 hp) barrier for the first time. At the same time a further trailblazing innovation had its debut on the 220 series: the preventive occupant protection system PRE-SAFE®. With the model facelift, Mercedes-Benz also offered the S-Class with the intelligent all-wheel drive system 4MATIC for the first time.

Trailblazing innovations: the 221 series (2005 to 2013)

The 221 model generation presented in 2005 combined an expressive exterior with a luxurious interior. The central controller of the further improved COMAND system allowed fast and intuitive control of the increasingly complex functions and menus. The pioneering technical innovations included active Night View Assist and further developments of the distance control system DISTRONIC PLUS and Brake Assist Plus, which were expanded to form PRE-SAFE® Brake with autonomous partial braking in 2006. Further assistance systems such as Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keeping Assist and Speed Limit Assist also relieved the driver's workload.

The updated generation of the 221 series appeared in 2009. The S 400 HYBRID was the first luxury-class vehicle with a hybrid drive system, and also the first standard-production passenger car with a lithium-ion battery. Introduced in 2010, the S 350 BlueTEC as a diesel variant and the S 350 and S 500 BlueEFFICIENCY with economical and powerful direct- injection petrol engines were models of efficiency. In early 2011 Mercedes-Benz introduced a highly-efficient four- cylinder engine into the S-Class for the first time with the S 250 CDI.

With networked safety systems: the 222 series (2013 to 2020)

The 222-series S-Class introduced in 2013 set new technical standards, as the first car in the world to dispense completely with light bulbs and feature only energy-saving LED technology both in the exterior and interior. Outstanding efficiency was ensured by modern powertrains, also using hybrid technology.

The S-Class became even more of a guiding star in automobile development with the Intelligent Drive system. It is under this name that Mercedes-Benz groups all of its networked safety and driving assistance systems. Intelligent Drive makes driving even safer and more comfortable than before. These also include assistance systems that relieve driver stress and can make semi-automated driving possible. As early as August 2013, the S 500 INTELLIGENT DRIVE research vehicle covered the historic Bertha-Benz route from Mannheim to Pforzheim to show how the future of autonomous driving might look with such networked technologies: Its systems were able to master the highly complex requirements of an autonomous journey along country roads and in city traffic.

The next development stage of Intelligent Drive took another major step towards autonomous driving in the facelifted variant of the 222 series, which was presented in summer 2017: For example, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC and Active Steering Assist give the driver even more convenient support when keeping a safe distance and steering. Standard equipment for the 222-series S-Class from model year 2017 included Active Brake Assist, Crosswind Assist, ATTENTION ASSIST, Traffic Sign Assist, the occupant protection system PRE-SAFE® and the new PRE-SAFE® Sound.

Glossary

The major innovations in detail

3D instrument cluster: An impression of spatial depth is created when the eyes of a viewer perceive different perspective views of an object in the display. In this innovative auto-stereoscopic display, this is achieved by the sophisticated combination of a conventional LCD display with a special pixel structure and a controllable LCD aperture grille. What is known as a barrier mask is positioned a few millimeters in front of the LCD. It is so precisely adjusted to the head position of the viewer that the left and right eye see different pixels of the LCD. This creates the desired impression of depth. A stereo camera system is integrated into the display. This is used to precisely determine the eye position of the viewer. Thanks to methods developed by Mercedes-Benz to adapt distances and a very low-latency system configuration, the driver enjoys a wide range of free movement. The image in the driver display is continuously adjusted.

4D sound system: As well as 30 speakers of which two are Frontbass versions, the Burmester® high-end 4D surround sound system has eight resonators. Two resonators are integrated into the backrest of each seat. Direct reproduction of the sound resonance in the seats adds another level to the three-dimensional listening experience – 4D sound. The perceived intensity of the sound can be individually adjusted for each seat. The music becomes even more emotional thanks to this tangible component. In addition to music reproduction, the 4D sound is also used to create an even more emotional function of ENERGIZING COMFORT. Two amplifiers with a total output of 1,750 watts power 37 separately processed output channels. Hybrid amplifier technology with digital signal processing, analog filters and separate power supply ensure precise and highly dynamic sound reproduction.

Active ambient lighting: This uses fiber optics made of a transparent material. The light of the primary colors red, green and blue generated by the LEDs is reflected at the boundary between the optically denser and the optically less dense material. In addition to a static light, the colors can alternate along the entire fiber optics in order to stage productions. The active ambient lighting is generated by a light band comprised of about 250 LEDs distributed side by side at a distance of 1.6 centimeters in the vehicle interior as an additional light plane. The optics are designed to create a continuous line of light. The networked LEDS are controlled in real time via a CAN data bus. Thanks to the actuation frequency of up to 25 Hz, the human eye is able to perceive dynamic lighting scenarios.

Augmented reality head-up display (AR-HUD): The head up display (HUDs) is available on request, one of them an innovative AR variant with a particularly large image. The aperture angle of the display is 10° horizontal and 5° vertical, and the image appears virtually at a distance of 32 feet. This display area corresponds to a monitor with a 77-inch diagonal. The AR-HUD provides a great deal of augmented reality content for driving assistance systems and navigation information. For the driver this blends into the surroundings ahead of the vehicle, and can therefore contribute to further reduced distraction. The image-forming unit (DMD, digital mirror device by Texas Instruments) consists of a high-resolution matrix of 1.3 mill. individual mirrors and a highly efficient light source. The technology is also used by projectors in cinemas. In the S-Class it is used by Mercedes-Benz for the first time to generate images in the head-up display.

Drivertainment: Ear-level speakers integrated into the front seats make for further improved surround sound. With the new drivertainment function, information from the infotainment system, i.e. navigation instructions and telephone calls, can be specifically directed to the driver's seat.

E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL (optionally available next year): adds semi-supporting hydropneumatics to the air suspension. The air springs bear the base load of the vehicle body and gradually regulate the level. The hydraulics generate dynamic forces that overlay the air suspension forces and actively support and dampen the vehicle body, e.g. during longitudinal and lateral acceleration or when driving on uneven roads. At each wheel, a damper is installed within the axle with two working chambers that have an adjustable damping valve and a hydraulic pressure reservoir. The damper is connected to an intelligent motor/pump unit in the 48 V network by hydraulic lines. Actuation of the motor/pump unit enables the hydraulic fluid to be displaced to create a difference in pressure within the damper, allowing an active force to be generated. The motor/pump units at all four wheels are coordinated by a central control unit which also actuates the valves and the compressor for the air springs, and therefore always controls the entire suspension system.

ENERGIZING seat kinetics: ENERGIZING seat kinetics uses the electric seat adjustment. If the driver selects this program, the inclination of the seat cushions and backrests is continuously adjusted minutely using the seat settings selected by the driver and the front passenger as the starting point. The changes are only minimal - a few degrees or millimeters. If multicontour seats are installed, the ENERGIZING seat kinetics also includes the lumbar support function. ENERGIZING seat kinetics improves spinal health, because the natural strain and relief of muscles, joints and discs can lead to muscle relaxation and an improved supply of nutrients to the joints and discs. ENERGIZING seat kinetics is based on a patented algorithm. Convenient selection of the programs is visually supported via the central display of MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience).

Rear airbag: Cylindrical, tubular structures are inflated with compressed gas and deploy a wing-shaped structure. A large, tent-like airbag deploys between the two wings, and this is inflated by the surrounding air via specially patented valves in the skin. These valves are designed to hinder the escape of air when the rear passenger is immersed in the airbag. The comparatively small volume of the tubes allows rapid deployment of a relatively large airbag volume. This takes place with comparatively low force and a low risk of injury, as the tubular wings give way to obstacles. The airbag enhances the restraining effect of the belt system, and can support the head and neck to decrease the loads on them significantly. In combination with a beltbag and the inflatable seat belt, the S-Class sets new standards for rear seat occupant safety.

Rear-axle steering: An electric motor drives a spindle at the rear axle via a drive belt. This makes axial adjustments to the spindle. Depending on the speed and the steering angle, the rear wheels are turned in the same or the opposite direction as the front wheels (same-direction or counter-direction steering). In simplified terms, this produces more agility and a smaller turning circle by counter-steering and more stability with same-direction steering. In the S-Class, the full steering angle of ten degrees is especially used during parking maneuvers. The environmental data of the vehicle sensors (radar, camera, ultrasonic) are used for large steering angles, to adapt the maximum angle to the relevant situation. The system switches from counter-direction to same-direction steering at more than 37 mph. The different driving modes rely on different steering strategies. The respective rear-axle angles and trajectories are shown in the driving mode menu in the central display. The 10° rear axle steering has a special snowchain mode. When activated by the driver, the steering angle at the rear axle is reduced and the steering characteristics are adapted for the special conditions of surface snow.

Sound personalization: With this function the user can experiment and adjust the sound system to their personal listening preferences. The result is saved to a personal sound set and stored in the user profile.

OLED technology: The abbreviation stands for Organic Light Emitting Diode. In contrast to LCD technology, an OLED display consists of several organic layers applied to a plastic substrate. The OLED display in the S-Class has a single facing, and provides a comprehensive control and display experience in combination with the actuators and pressure sensors behind it. Evaluation of the pressure exerted and haptic confirmation of touch commands makes extended functionalities possible. OLED panels emit light when subjected to an electric current, and unlike an LCD they do not require external background lighting. Power is only consumed where pixels light up. Among other benefits, this ensures a better black level and even stronger contrasts. When showing typical video sequences, OLED technology has an up to 30 percent lower energy consumption than LCD technology.

PRE-SAFE® Impulse Side: In addition to the familiar functions, the body of the new S-Class can be slightly raised just before the collision when a side impact threatens. The side-mounted radar sensors are able to recognize and track a potential side crash at an early stage. The actuator is the E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL suspension, which can raise the body upwards by up to 3 inches. This reduces the loads on the door structures, as the door sill can absorb more of the load thanks to its higher position. As a result, deformation of the passenger cell and the loads acting on the occupants can be reduced.

Voice assistant "Hey Mercedes": Conventional voice control systems in cars call for certain fixed commands from their users. Because it understands natural language, "Hey Mercedes" listens to almost every word and understands practically any sentence relating to the infotainment sector and vehicle operation in 27 languages. Indirect speech is also recognized, for instance if the user says "I am cold" instead of the clear command "Temperature in footwell 24 degrees" in order to operate the climate control for the footwell. The voice control is also capable of learning, as it tunes into the user and their voice and also understands non-native speakers better; the software models on the server can also learn new buzzwords or changing use of language with time. The system also no longer answers stereotypically, but varies in the dialogue output too. The fundamental way the language assistant operates: the voice input is freed from background noises, compressed and transmitted. Both the head unit in the vehicle and the server evaluate the data and send a reply. The system decides which reply is the most likely, then within a few seconds the reply/reaction follows. This means that the voice assistant also answers if there is no connectivity. "Hey Mercedes" is now available to every seat occupant.