Tailgating At Miami Dolphins Football Game Leads To Eight Vehicles Going Up In Flames

On September 11, Rick Ross hopped on social media to reveal that he attended the Miami Dolphins game at Hard Rock Stadium. The rapper had rushed to the stadium from a private jet, riding in a black Rolls-Royce Phantom. One perk that Ross has at the stadium is that he owns a dozen parking spaces, available for him for three seasons. And he’s taking advantage of that big time.

But, on the same day, it turns out that a huge fire broke out in the parking lot during the game. The flames destroyed several cars, with outlets reporting that the number is as high as eight vehicles. Several videos online show that the fire engulfed the cars, completely wrecking them.

