Around 63,000,000 potentially deadly Takata airbags have been recalled in the United States since November 2014. As of September, about 52,000,000 of them have been replaced. That leaves 11,000,000 deadly airbags still on the road, and one has just claimed another life in Arizona, as the Associated Press reports. This brings the worldwide death toll to 26, with 17 of the fatalities in the U.S.



