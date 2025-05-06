Take The Mercedes-Benz GLC EV Prototype For a Spin

The new Mercedes-Benz GLC EV will arrive later this year as an indirect replacement for the EQC SUV, marking a strategic shift in Mercedes' electric model strategy: one focused on integration rather than reinvention.
 
This more pragmatic approach from Mercedes will result in the GLC EV slotting alongside a facelifted version of the combustion-engined GLC next year, wearing a near-identical look inside and out. 
 
Company boss Ola Källenius wants less differentiation and greater cohesion between different powertrains in a bid to drive EV sales, instead of its previous push of designing distinct EVs with unique names and positioning.


