Take Your BMW M3 To Los Angeles And This May Happen

A BMW M3 was found abandoned on the streets of Los Angeles. The front end is missing, the engine is long gone, and there is nothing left inside. But the red interior must have really looked nice. If you're from New Jersey and you are missing an M3, you should probably look for it in California.



An empty shell. That is what is left of this BMW M3. The white sports sedan was abandoned on Ventura Boulevard in Los Angeles, California, and nobody seems to know what happened to it.



Those working nearby think that the car was probably dumped by a professional body shop and is probably getting fixed. However, it doesn't look like anyone has such plans with it anytime soon. The vehicle has been sitting there for days, with the VIN on site but with nobody claiming it.





Read Article