Take Your Choice: The Electric Lexus LFA Or The Twin-Turbo V8 Toyota GR GT - Which Is Your Choice?

Toyota Motor Corporation is the world's largest automaker and also the most valuable company in the automotive field according to numerous expert accounts. They achieved worldwide domination through a legacy of correctness, practicality, quality, and reliability. Passion isn't necessarily among their biggest qualities, although Akio Toyoda has worked hard during the past years to instill a bit of flame into the soul of all TMC things.
 
Don't get me wrong, I appreciate what Toyota is doing as a whole – especially through the fact that they popularized electrification (hybrids especially) to the point where they have no problem making hybrid-only the latest Toyota Camry and RAV4 series, two of their best-selling nameplates. In fact, next year I have programmed a new car to join the garage instead of the old station wagon, and I'm actively looking at various Toyota models as suitable replacements.


