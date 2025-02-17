Taking a Ride In The Electric BMW M3 - Is It What They Said It Would Be, Or Just A Fancy Toaster?

This is the BMW Vision Driving Experience: a rolling laboratory built solely, we’ve been told, to push the limits of the brand’s next-generation electric car platform and software. However, the only thing most people are going to see when they look at the gloriously maniacal saloon is a new BMW M3.

We can’t really blame them, because the Vision Driving Experience (or VDX as we’re going to call it from now on) is based on BMW’s Vision Neue Klasse concept that was revealed in 2023, and previews the design of the all-new 3 Series coming next year, as well as the next M3 due to arrive in 2027.

We also couldn’t help but notice that the flared wheelarches, aggressive front bumper with its speed annihilating splitter, sizable bootlid spoiler and illuminated kidney grilles are all elements that featured in our exclusive image of the genre-defining sports saloon’s next iteration.