Talkin' SMACK Or Is She ON CRACK? GM's Mary Barra Claims They Can CATCH Tesla in U.S. Sales By 2025. Do YOU Believe That?

General Motors can “absolutely” catch Tesla in U.S. sales of electric vehicles by 2025, CEO and Chair Mary Barra told CNBC on Wednesday.



Barra said an influx of new products, including the soon-to-be-released GMC Hummer pickup and Cadillac Lyriq as well as an upcoming Chevrolet crossover, will help the company beat Tesla. The vehicles are part of GM’s plan to release at least 30 EVs by 2025.



“I am very comfortable, because when people get into these vehicles, they are just wowed,” Barra said during CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” “So we will be rolling them out and we’re going to just keep working until we have No. 1 market share in EVs.”



Those are bold words.



Is she just talkin' SMACK or is this one on CRACK?



Give us your thoughts....













Read Article