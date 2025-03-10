Talks With Christian Horner Making A F1 Comeback With Haas Falter

Talks over Christian Horner making a comeback to F1 with Haas have fallen through after team principal Ayao Komatsu revealed the Brit had approached the team regarding a potential role. Since losing his job as Red Bull Racing team principal and CEO in July, Horner has kept a low profile and hasn't appeared in the Formula 1 paddock since the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. In September, Horner left Red Bull completely, and with his contract as team principal ending early, earning the Briton a substantial financial payout. Now a free agent, Horner could return to the sport midway through 2026 if a team wanted to sign him. The problem for Horner is that several teams have shut the door on the 51-year-old. Ferrari opted to stick with Frederic Vasseur as team principal in the summer, while Cadillac denied Horner would join the fledgling team, despite intense media speculation.

However, while Horner's name has been mentioned as a possible new owner of Alpine, the team with which Horner has been recently linked is Haas. It was rumoured Horner would return to the sport as CEO and team principal of the American outfit, replacing Komatsu.



