Tallahassee Installs School Zone Cameras And Nets $318,000 In First Month - Now Wants More

Speed cameras are always a lightning rod for debate, but in Tallahassee, there’s one thing they’re not: unprofitable. With just two cameras installed near school zones, the city has turned a simple traffic enforcement tool into a six-figure revenue stream. In a little over a month, those cameras generated more than 3,000 speeding tickets, racking up $318,000 in fines. Technically, those tickets came across a span of just over a month from March 28 through May 2. Nevertheless, they caught an average of 132 speeders every day that school was in session during that time. Each one of them received a $100 fine. That’s a cool $13,200 a day in fines on average. Not bad for a pair of roadside boxes with lenses.



