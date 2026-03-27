Tariffs 101: Hyundai Will Build 80% Of It's Vehicles Domestically By 2030

At Hyundai Motor Company’s annual general shareholder meeting, President and CEO José Muñoz announced a bold, multi-year product and manufacturing strategy that underscores the brand’s long-term commitment to North America, including the United States, Canada, and Mexico. From 2026 through 2030, Hyundai plans to introduce 36 all-new or significantly enhanced models including passenger cars, SUVs, trucks, and commercial vehicles. These new vehicles include core models and expanded trims, including XRT and N performance derivatives.

These models will be supported by a broad mix of ICE, HEV, EV, and extended-range electric (EREV) powertrains to meet evolving customer demands across the region.

“Hyundai is accelerating across North America,” said José Muñoz, President and Chief Executive Officer, Hyundai Motor Company. “By expanding our product portfolio and offering a wider range of powertrains in North America, we’re giving customers more choice while continuing to strengthen our long-term investment in U.S. manufacturing, jobs, and the broader automotive ecosystem.”

These new models, advanced powertrains, and expanded production initiatives build on Hyundai Motor Group’s previously announced $26 billion investment in the United States, a comprehensive effort that includes a new, state-of-the-art steel mill in Louisiana and a robotics innovation hub, strengthening Hyundai’s manufacturing and technology footprint in the region.

This multifaceted expanded North American product strategy aligns with Hyundai’s broader localization and manufacturing goals in the United States. Hyundai is targeting more than 80 percent of vehicles sold in the U.S. to be assembled domestically by 2030[ii], while simultaneously increasing U.S. supply-chain content from approximately 60 percent to 80 percent, reinforcing the region’s resilience and enabling greater efficiency through localized sourcing.

Together, Hyundai’s expanded North American product lineup, growing U.S. production footprint, and increased parts localization position the brand for sustained growth, greater flexibility, and stronger alignment with customer priorities across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.