Tariffs Block Kia's Affordable EV4 Electric Sedan From Coming To The US Market

On paper, the Kia EV4 seemed like exactly what the American electric-vehicle market: a well-equipped, reasonably priced, battery-powered sedan with good range and tech features. It might've even been a decent competitor to the ubiquitous Tesla Model 3.

But Americans will never know now. The EV4's U.S. release is no longer happening, at least for now, a Kia spokesperson confirmed to InsideEVs. "Kia’s full range of vehicles offers meaningful value and inspiring performance to customers," he said. "However, as market conditions for EVs have changed, the release of the upcoming EV4 electric sedan will be delayed until further notice."