Tata Blackmails Government To Keep Jaguar Land Rover Production In The UK

 Jaguar Land Rover's parent company, Tata, has issued the UK government a stern ultimatum: Either pay over half a billion pounds (around $600 million) in state aid to help build a new battery factory in the southwest part of the country, or it will build it in Spain.

 
According to the Financial Times, Tata's executives have given the UK government only weeks to confirm its financial support. The aid package Tata demands reportedly includes "grants and support packages such as assistance for energy costs and research funding."


