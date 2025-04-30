Tax Evaders May No Longer Be Able Use Montana As A Haven For Super Car Purchases

The state of Montana has long been a haven for luxury and supercar owners thanks to its non-existent sales tax, low license fees, and lack of emissions or safety testing. Keen to take advantage of registration envy from Ferrari 296 Speciale and Rolls-Royce Phantom in Florida, California, and elsewhere, a number of companies have popped up in Montana that allow car owners to set up an LLC within the Treasure State, then register their vehicles there despite owning and driving them elsewhere. However, some of Montana's neighbors want to curb the practice and crack down on the shell-corporation game, levying back taxes on the vehicle owner in the process.



