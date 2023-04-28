Taxi Drivers In Greece Destroy Uber Cars In Protest Of Cheaper Rates

On a sunny day in Rhodes Island, Greece, a group of taxi owners and drivers channeled their inner Hulks and wreaked havoc in a parking lot, overturning and smashing Uber cars like they were toys. Prior to the incident, three Uber drivers had been arrested by the police for violating traffic laws and offering cheaper-than-permitted rides to the island’s airport, while taxi drivers organized a rally against Uber’s presence in Rhodes. Local media outlets Dimokratiki and Rodiak captured the shocking aftermath of the Greek taxi drivers’ rampage outside Uber Greece’s premises in Rhodes. The photos show a VW T-Roc and a Volvo XC40 flipped over on their roofs, with their logos suggesting that they were leased to be used by Uber. Several other cars and SUVs were also vandalized, with shattered windows and broken mirrors. Among the damaged vehicles were a Mercedes CLA, three GLAs, a Peugeot 3008, and a Skoda Octavia.



