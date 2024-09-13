Taxpayers Question Police Department's $150,000 Purchase Of A Cybertruck

The Irvine Police Department reportedly paid $150,000 to buy a Tesla Cybertruck Foundation Series and have it modified into a police car. The PD faced instant backlash. Taxpayers are hating it and call it a "no brainer."

The Police Department in Irvine, California, has just purchased a Tesla Cybertruck Foundation Series. The model is expected to join the fleet of the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) unit.

In a conversation with Forbes, Sergeant Karie Davies explained that the Irvine PD used the city's fleed funds account to pay for the electric vehicle. The law enforcement unit paid $119,000 for the Cybertruck and $31,000 for the UP.FIT police-specific modifications, such as special lighting, radio communication system, and graphics, plus other mods carried out by Unplugged Performance.