Taycan Cross Turismo GONE WRONG? Is THIS the UGLIEST Profile On A Car In Our Lifetime?

I know, we're rough on General Motors.



But OMG, they SO deserve every single thing we dish out at them.



And let's be honest.



The ONLY thing they are really good at is promises and press releases.



And the more they pull the curtains open on their EV strategy, the more naked they look.



Take this new flagship Celestiq.



LOOK at this profile...







WTF is this?! The 2027 ROADMASTER?







Or the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo GONE WRONG? Hint Porsche already WENT wrong with that! No need for YOUR help!







GM...YOU HAVE ONE JOB!



Build good HIGH SALES VOLUME products that people WANT.



From what we see, you're REALLY far away from success with ANY EV you've shown so far.



Discuss...





