Taycan Outsells The Iconic 911 In 2021

In 2021, Porsche set a new all-time sales record of more than 300,000 cars, expanding in all major regions. The total volume amounted to 301,915 (up 11% year-over-year), including 84,717 in Q4 (up 5% year-over-year). The most important thing is however that the brand quickly increases all-electric car sales - Porsche Taycan/Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo family. In Q4, Porsche noted a new quarterly record of 12,656 (up 40% year-over-year). That's 14.9% of the total volume (a new record).



