The Taycan, Porsche’s first all-electric car, is quickly becoming one of the brand’s most important vehicles as sales could now reach the previously predicted 40,000-unit mark this year



Before bringing the Taycan to production in 2019, Porsche was noting some signs of strong demand for its first EV.

The German automaker decided to prepare for a production capacity of up to 40,000 vehicles per year, which is quite significant for the performance automaker.