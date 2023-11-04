Teacher Rents A Toyota Supra To Compete In Land Speed Competition

It has to be a worrying experience being a vehicle owner and listing it on Turo. Every booking comes with the possibility of someone doing something they’re not supposed to in the car. Especially for performance cars, which Turo has a ton of. But when a teacher is the one doing the renting, an owner shouldn’t have anything to worry about, right? Unfortunately, one Turo owner was proven wrong; Fox 32 Chicago reports that a teacher allegedly used a vehicle he rented from Turo in a land speed competition.



