Teardown Expert Claims Telsa Model Y Leads The Industry Everywhere But Build Quality

Agent009 submitted on 9/1/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:32:41 AM

0 user comments | Views : 432 | Category: Report Cards | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

When Sandy Munro started his analysis of an early production Tesla Model 3, he was aghast at the vehicle’s quirks, and he made his disapproval known.

Munro did not pull his punches back, pointing out the vehicle’s build quality issues and outlining exactly what was wrong with the all-electric sedan. Yet as soon as his analysis took him beyond the Model 3’s bodywork, Munro found something remarkable: Tesla’s tech was beyond everyone else’s in the automotive industry, and it’s not even close.  

By the time he was finished tearing down the Model 3, Munro was already quite impressed with Tesla. Everything, he noted, from the Model 3’s suspension down to its batteries was on point, and the company’s tech was insane.

Read Article


Teardown Expert Claims Telsa Model Y Leads The Industry Everywhere But Build Quality

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]