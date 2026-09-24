Tech Laden Cars Need Better Security - Researcher Takes Full Control Of Chinese EV With Ease

Agent009 submitted on 9/24/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:40:24 AM

Views : 608 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

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 A cybersecurity researcher spent two weeks with a BYD Shark 6, walking away with remote control of the Chinese pickup's door locks, infotainment screen, wipers, cabin microphone, and headlights. The digital access point he exploited had no password. Dan Hreszczuk of Canberra-based Fortify Labs ran the experiment for ABC's Four Corners program.

  
His verdict lands harder than any demonstrations, for the job of hacking the four-wheel-drive ute was much easier than expected. Hreszczuk first accessed the CAN bus, namely the internal network every control unit of the vehicle talks over, through an unprotected access point.
 


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Tech Laden Cars Need Better Security - Researcher Takes Full Control Of Chinese EV With Ease

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