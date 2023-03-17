Technicians At Nissan Tennessee Plant Tell UAW To Take A Hike With A 62-9 Vote

Nissan North America Inc. workers voted against unionization with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers in an election Thursday.

Nine of the tool-and-die technicians at the plant in Smyrna, Tenn., voted to be represented by IAM, while 62 voted against union representation. There were no voided or challenged ballots in the election, according to a National Labor Relations Board spokesperson.



The vote marks another failed union drive at a foreign automaker’s US plant, workplaces where organized labor has historically struggled. It was also the culmination of a two-year battle to hold the election after the company opposed the small unit size and argued that any election should involve all 7,000 workers at the plant.