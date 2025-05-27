Technology Ramps Up To Thwart EV Charging Cable Thieves

Police, charging network operators, and city officials have had enough of vandals stealing EV charger cables. The City of Edmonton and Edmonton Police Service launched a pilot program involving advanced anti-theft technology. This is integrated into the charger cables to help locate them and arrest the thieves. As EV adoption accelerates and charging infrastructure matures, charging network operators face new challenges. One of the most annoying is thieves cutting charging cables for the copper they contain. Charger cable theft has become a nuisance in many regions in North America and Europe, with thousands of vandalism acts reported every year. The financial burden on the operators adds to the inconvenience for EV owners, who might be unable to charge their cars on a road trip.

This has led to the adoption of some creative solutions to deter thieves. For instance, ChargePoint announced in January that it would use cut-resistant cables. These include materials designed to make it "substantially more difficult" for thieves to cut them while remaining flexible and easy to maneuver while in use.



