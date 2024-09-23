Teen Denied Driver's License Because Her Car Is Too Safe

Agent009 submitted on 9/23/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:51:58 PM

Views : 268 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Here's a real head-scratcher for the books: an Arizona teen showed up to take her driver's test in a Tesla Model Y only to be denied because Tesla's Full Self-Driving feature made the car—get this—too safe.
 
You read that right. The Model Y, loaded with cutting-edge safety features designed to help prevent accidents, was deemed too helpful to the teen during the test. And if this sounds like something straight out of a parody, buckle up because it gets better.
 
According to a Reddit post by her father, who owned the Model Y, the teen passed the practical portion of the driving exam. There was a problem, though. The computers at the DMZ were supposedly down, so the newly licensed teen was asked to return the following day to pick up her shiny new Arizona license.


Read Article


Teen Denied Driver's License Because Her Car Is Too Safe

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)