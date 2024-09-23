Teen Denied Driver's License Because Her Car Is Too Safe

Here's a real head-scratcher for the books: an Arizona teen showed up to take her driver's test in a Tesla Model Y only to be denied because Tesla's Full Self-Driving feature made the car—get this—too safe.

You read that right. The Model Y, loaded with cutting-edge safety features designed to help prevent accidents, was deemed too helpful to the teen during the test. And if this sounds like something straight out of a parody, buckle up because it gets better.

According to a Reddit post by her father, who owned the Model Y, the teen passed the practical portion of the driving exam. There was a problem, though. The computers at the DMZ were supposedly down, so the newly licensed teen was asked to return the following day to pick up her shiny new Arizona license.