Teens Are Increasingly Less Interested In Driving

Driving used to be a rite of passage that opened up the world and set you free. However, some members of Gen Z haven’t been eager to get their license.

A new analysis seems to back this up as a mere 3.6% of drivers in the United States were found to be 19 years old or less. That makes them the smallest age demographic next to the number of drivers who were over 80.

The study, conducted by MarketWatch Guides, also found the percentage of drivers who are 19 and under has dropped in over 40 states between 2012 and 2022. New York saw the biggest drop as the proportion of all drivers aged 19 and under fell by 49%.