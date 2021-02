2020 results: D-Sport cars regs in Europe fell 33% to 39k units. The classic convertibles accounted 44% of this total. Their coupe brothers recorded a 37% drop to 13,700 units, in spite of the recent arrivals of #AlpineA110 (-70%!) #ToyotaSupra. Pony cars at 8,000 units -36%



2020 results: D-Sport cars regs in Europe fell 33% to 39k units. The classic convertibles accounted 44% of this total. Their coupe brothers recorded a 37% drop to 13,700 units, in spite of the recent arrivals of #AlpineA110 (-70%!) #ToyotaSupra. Pony cars at 8,000 units -36% pic.twitter.com/YtDCXadshS — Car Industry Analysis (@lovecarindustry) February 8, 2021