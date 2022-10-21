Telsa Autopilot Investigated In Third Motorcyclist Death

Back in early August, 2022, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began investigating two fatal July, 2022 crashes resulting in dead motorcyclists, both of which involved Teslas that were suspected to be using their Autopilot feature. In October, 2022, newly-released NHTSA statistics revealed a third Tesla-involved motorcyclist fatality that occurred in late August. The crash happened in Boca Raton, Florida, on August 26, 2022. At approximately 2:11 a.m., a Tesla Model 3 driven by Boca Raton resident Richard Dorfman rear-ended a Kawasaki Vulcan S piloted by Ingrid Noon, also from Boca Raton. Noon was thrown backwards from her bike by the force of the impact and struck the Tesla’s windshield. She later died from her injuries at a nearby medical center. According to CNN, the official report from the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office stated that the Tesla driver was using the car’s Autopilot and was driving impaired at the time of the crash.



