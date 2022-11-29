Telsa Begins Hiring Cybertruck Workers At Texas Gigafactory

Tesla has posted more than a dozen job offerings related to the Cybertruck production. Depending on what you want to see, this is good or bad news. Good, because this indicates that production will indeed start next year, and bad because Tesla is still months away from even the first production tests.



Although the Semi is ready to ship to customers, the Roadster and the Cybertruck are still in vaporware form. The latter is already two years behind schedule, and those who reserved will have to wait another year before the electric trucks roll off the production line at Giga Austin. Reuters revealed this a month ago, citing people “with knowledge of the plans.” Nevertheless, Tesla has promised its shareholders that the Cybertruck is on track for a mid-2023 production start.





