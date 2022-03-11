Telsa Forced To Demo Full Self-Driving To California DMV As Part Of Probe

In July 2022, the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) accused Tesla of falsely advertising that its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving capability provide autonomous vehicle control.

 

It was not the first agency to throw this sort of accusations at Tesla; the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Justice Department are also probing Tesla's self-driving claims.

Tesla filed paperwork with the California DMV and sought a hearing on the allegations, indicating that it intends to defend against them. That time came last week, when the EV maker reportedly demonstrated a beta version of its Full Self-Driving driver-assistance system for California transportation officials as part of the DMV's ongoing review of the intended design and technological capabilities of FSD Beta-equipped Tesla vehicles.



