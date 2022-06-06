Telsa Giga Berlin Meets All Environmental Requirements - Environmentalists Still Aren't Happy

Tesla Giga Berlin has passed its first major assessment by the environmental authorities. After a first thorough inspection of the plant, the Brandenburg State Environment Agency concluded that Tesla has “largely fulfilled” the state’s environmental requirements for its factory in Gruenheide.



