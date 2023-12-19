Telsa Hides Disney+ App After Dispute With CEO Iger

Never underestimate Elon Musk's ability to be very, very mad.



In a rather controversial move, Tesla's latest holiday update has seemingly removed the shortcut to launch the in-car Disney+ app from some vehicles following Musk's recent public spat with Disney CEO Bob Iger.



The news was first reported on social media earlier today, including accounts like Tesla Software Update on X. Affected owners found that the app was missing from the Tesla Theater after installing the latest vehicle update which also includes a number of additional NHTSA-backed safeguards for Tesla's Level 2 driver assistance system, Autopilot.





