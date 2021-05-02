Telsa Is Cranking Out A New Model Y Every 2 Minutes At Shanghai Gigafactory

Chinese motoring outlet Pacific Automotive Network was recently granted limited access to the Phase 2 area of Gigafactory Shanghai, which produces the Model Y. Over the course of its exclusive tour, the media outlet observed several interesting tidbits about the state of the electric car maker’s Model Y production line. One of these is the fact that Giga Shanghai’s Phase 2 zone is already building an average of 700 Model Y per day.

According to the media outlet, the Model Y line in the Shanghai-based plant currently has a converted production cycle of 29 jobs per hour. This means that Tesla China, despite only producing the all-electric crossover for a few months, is already capable of building one Model Y every two minutes. That’s an impressive milestone, especially considering that this translates to an annual run-rate of about 250,000 vehicles.





