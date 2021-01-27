Telsa Model S Refresh Announced With FIVE-HUNDRED TWENTY MILES Of Range. German Car Execs Could Be Heard Wimpering From Their Offices.

Agent001 submitted on 1/27/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:39:52 PM
Tesla on Wednesday revealed a major redesign to its Model S electric sedan in its 2020 fourth quarter earnings report.
The company shared pictures of its new interior and exterior. It also introduced its “Plaid” offering, a tri-motor powertrain that would allow the car to go from zero to 60 miles per hour in under 2 seconds.The interior is the star of the show, though. It's been completely redesigned, marking the Model S' first major update since its debut in 2012. There's a 17-inch center screen much like that of the Model 3 and Model Y, but the S has a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster in front of the driver.Tesla says the new center screen is basically a gaming computer with 10 teraflops of processing power, and the released images show it running the popular fantasy RPG game Witcher 3.The new Model S starts at $79,990. Its Plaid version starts at $119,990.Tell us Spies, HOW will the Germans EVER catch up?Read Article
