Telsa Model S Refresh Announced With FIVE-HUNDRED TWENTY MILES Of Range. German Car Execs Could Be Heard Wimpering From their Offices.

Tesla on Wednesday revealed a major redesign to its Model S electric sedan in its 2020 fourth quarter earnings report.



The company shared pictures of its new interior and exterior. It also introduced its “Plaid” offering, a tri-motor powertrain that would allow the car to go from zero to 60 miles per hour in under 2 seconds.



The interior is the star of the show, though. It's been completely redesigned, marking the Model S' first major update since its debut in 2012. There's a 17-inch center screen much like that of the Model 3 and Model Y, but the S has a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster in front of the driver.



Tesla says the new center screen is basically a gaming computer with 10 teraflops of processing power, and the released images show it running the popular fantasy RPG game Witcher 3.



The new Model S starts at $79,990. Its Plaid version starts at $119,990.



































