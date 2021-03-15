Telsa Now Owns 79% Of The US EV Market

Recent data from an Automotive News/Experian collaboration has revealed something expected but shocking at the same time: In 2020, Tesla outsold its competitors so much in the electric vehicle sector that the company ended up commanding 79% of the US EV auto market. That’s nearly 8 out of 10 electric cars registered in the United States being a Tesla. These results mean two things. One, Tesla is dominating the US EV segment that it’s almost ridiculous how far behind its competitors are. And two, the rest of the players in the country’s electric car segment, such as the Audi e-tron, Porsche Taycan, and the Nissan Leaf, only competed for the remaining 21% of the EV pie last year.





Read Article