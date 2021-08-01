Telsa Overtakes Facebook On Quest To Become A Trillion Dollar Company

Tesla has officially overtaken the world’s largest social media platform, Facebook, as the sixth-most valuable company in the world.

It is now the most valuable company in the world that isn’t worth $1 trillion; the top five companies are worth $1.2 trillion or more.

After Tesla’s 7.94% boost in price per share during Thursday’s trading session, the company’s market valuation reached $773.52 billion, surpassing Facebook’s $765.44 billion value. Tesla shares closed out the day at $816.04, while Facebook saw a 2.06% rise in price to $268.74.



