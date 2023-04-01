Telsa Owner Foolishly Admits Allowing FSD to Drive Him When He Was Drunk

Tesla keeps making headlines around the world thanks to its very popular EVs, build quality problems, minimalist interior design approach, eccentric CEO, and, most recently, falling stock price. But now, its expensive automotive software suite is back in the spotlight.



2022 was a big year for Tesla. Even though things started looking gloomy after central banks worldwide decided to tackle inflation by slowing their economies, the automaker managed to exceed its own quarterly deliveries record at the end of the year. Even though the company’s chief thought making analysts happy was going to be a piece of cake, the EV manufacturer still had to resort to discounts in December. This is why shareholders and investors currently aren’t that happy about the stock price.





Read Article